Historic designation sought for neighborhood with homes built by Lincoln woman

It's not totally clear if Laura Wood was truly "Nebraska's only woman builder" or if that was just a catchy slogan she liked to use in newspaper ads of the time.

But what is clear is that Wood was a prolific home builder, responsible for approximately 375 homes in Lincoln in the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s, according to her May 19, 1942, obituary in the Evening State Journal.

Dozens of those homes were built in the Indian Village neighborhood, including nearly two dozen in an area bounded roughly by 17th, 19th, Otoe and High streets. The area was not far from Wood's own home near 13th and Van Dorn.

City officials are now seeking to recognize the small area with a National Register of Historic Places designation and took the first step recently with a recommendation from the Historic Preservation Commission.

Wood, believed to be the only female builder in Lincoln at the time and likely the only one in Nebraska, was known for building brick or stone homes in a "minimal traditional" style that kept them affordable for most people. One design feature she used on several homes in the neighborhood includes three scallops in the front roofline.

The city had originally sought a National Register nomination for the entire Indian Village neighborhood but was told by the state Historic Preservation Office that it didn't have a strong enough case to gain National Park Service approval.

So it narrowed its focus to the area with the homes built by Wood.

Hallie Salem, who is the redevelopment manager for the city's Urban Development Department and secretary of the Indian Village Neighborhood Association, lives in one of the Laura Wood-built homes.

Salem said the home was originally owned by her husband's parents, who were the second owners, so they didn't know the history behind it.

"It was exciting to us to find out more about the house," she said.

Salem said she learned that Wood put features in her houses that were meant to make them more convenient for stay-at-home moms, including large eat-in kitchens, washable wallpaper and basements with bedrooms to accommodate live-in maids.

National Register designations are often used in commercial districts to help buildings qualify for tax credits, but their purpose in residential districts is more honorary.

"It's more of an honor-roll recognition piece," city planner Stephanie Rouse told the Historic Preservation Commission, noting that the designation would not place any restrictions on what owners can do with their homes.

The proposed district is what's known as a "discontiguous" district because Wood's former house is blocks away from other ones. It's something that's never been done before in Lincoln, Rouse said.

The district also excludes many other Wood-built homes in the area, including about a half-dozen that are within a block of its boundaries.

Rouse said the district reflects a desire to capture the best representation of Wood's work versus trying to capture every home she built in the neighborhood.

Salem said that the neighborhood is generally supportive of the designation.

"They're excited about this," she said.

