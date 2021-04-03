Highly regarded Nebraska golf club files for bankruptcy

One of Nebraska's well-known golf clubs has filed for bankruptcy, but its owner says things are business as usual and the club is in no danger of closing.

Dismal River Holdings LLC, which owns the Dismal River Golf Club near Mullen, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.

The filing came shortly after notices of a foreclosure sale were posted in the Hooker County Tribune. The club has two 18-hole courses, the White Course designed by Jack Nicklaus and Red Course by Tom Doak.

Golf Magazine ranks the Red Course third in its ranking of Nebraska courses, trailing the nearby Sand Hills Golf Club and the Dunes Course at the Prairie Club near Valentine.

Joel Jacobs, who bought the Dismal River club in 2017, also filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions for affiliated companies J. Jacobs Co., HC Land Co. and DRC III.

J. Jacobs Co., DRC III and Dismal River Holdings all listed both assets and liabilities between $10 million and $50 million. HC Land Co. listed assets and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million.

Jacobs said the bankruptcy filing was due to a dispute with minority owners who he "tried to help out" with financial issues.