Hexagon Composites this week announced two additional contracts for its mobile pipeline compressed natural gas fueling products that are made at its plant in Lincoln.
On Tuesday, the Norwegian company announced that Certarus Ltd., a company with which it has done tens of millions of dollars of business with over recent years, signed a contract for another $7.3 million in Titan gas transport modules. The company said the modules will help fuel its growth in North America, including its expansion in the eastern Canada mining sector.
The order, delivery of which will take place before the end of the year, will be the first to include Hexagon's new Titan 2 modules, which offer more flexibility to do upgrades.
The other order was announced Monday. Hexagon said it is worth $4 million, and the company that made the order was not identified. Delivery for that order also will take place later this year.