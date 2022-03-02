 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Help for Lincoln to attract additional airline service advances

The Legislature on Wednesday advanced a bill proposing a statewide vote on a constitutional amendment that would give Lincoln and other communities authority to use a minimum revenue guarantee agreement as a tool to attract additional commercial airline passenger service.

The proposal (LB283CA) was introduced by Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln in the wake of the departure of Delta Air Lines from Lincoln.

State Sen. Eliot Bostar, District 29

State Sen. Eliot Bostar

District: 29

From: Lincoln

Party: Democratic

The amendment authorizes cities or other subdivisions that operate an airport to expend revenue on developing regularly scheduled commercial passenger air service and would apply to nine airports in the state. 

The bill advanced from first-stage floor consideration on a 42-1 vote, with Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard voting no.

Bostar's proposal comes in the wake of the loss of Delta service in Lincoln, leaving the city with passenger service solely provided by United Airlines with daily flights only to Chicago and Denver.

Delta service to Minneapolis ended on Jan. 10.

The proposal would give the city and the Lincoln Airport authority to negotiate a commonly used minimum revenue guarantee contract during the first months of new or expanded service.

Access to air service is essential for economic vitality, supporters of the proposal have argued, and critical to the state's economic success.

Representatives of the Lincoln Airport Authority, the City of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce spoke in favor of the bill at its public hearing. 

The Lincoln Airport is engaged in a $55 million expansion and renovation of its passenger terminal.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

