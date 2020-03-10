Health insurers waiving COVID-19 test charges

“It is important that our members feel safe and secure knowing that they are able to pursue the proper care and testing they need to protect their health during this time of concern,” Vincent Nelson, vice president, medical affairs and interim chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield, said in a statement on the organization's website.

Other insurers that have publicly announced plans to waive fees for coronavirus testing for their customers include UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Aetna.

However, insurers still will charge for doctor's visits and other costs related to care.

The cost of the test can vary by insurer and plan. State labs and the CDC have not been charging for testing samples. However, commercial labs are now able to do the test, and it will not be done for free.

In Nebraska, people who are worried about a possible coronavirus infection can use CHI Health's Virtual Care service for free temporarily. The health system also has created an online questionnaire for anyone who believes they are presenting symptoms of COVID-19, including lower respiratory illnesses like cough and shortness of breath, as well as fever over 100.4 degrees.