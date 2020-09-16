Health Director Pat Lopez named Woman of the Year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez, who has been the face of the county's efforts to combat the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic this year, has been named the Woman of the Year.

Lopez, who had been working as the interim director but was formally appointed to the position last month after her authority was challenged, received the honor Wednesday during the sixth annual Inspire -- Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards at the Embassy Suites hotel.

She worked at the Health Department from 1975 to 2004 then worked as a consultant before returning to the department in May 2019 when then-Director Shavonna Lausterer took medical leave before dying of breast cancer.

Lopez has been instrumental in the city and county's efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which have included starting a risk dial that has since been adopted by numerous other organizations and instituting a mask mandate.

Other women honored Wednesday were:

* Diane Temme of TMCO, Inc., Excellence in Business - Large

* Aletta McClendon of Zen Salon and Physical Wellness, Excellence in Business - Small/Medium

* Dr. Helen Abdali Soosan Fagan of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Excellence in Education