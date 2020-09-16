Health Director Pat Lopez named Woman of the Year

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez, who has been the face of the county's efforts to combat the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic this year, has been named the Woman of the Year.
Lopez, who had been working as the interim director but was formally appointed to the position last month after her authority was challenged, received the honor Wednesday during the sixth annual Inspire -- Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards at the Embassy Suites hotel.
She worked at the Health Department from 1975 to 2004 then worked as a consultant before returning to the department in May 2019 when then-Director Shavonna Lausterer took medical leave before dying of breast cancer.
Lopez has been instrumental in the city and county's efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which have included starting a risk dial that has since been adopted by numerous other organizations and instituting a mask mandate.
Other women honored Wednesday were:
* Diane Temme of TMCO, Inc., Excellence in Business - Large
* Aletta McClendon of Zen Salon and Physical Wellness, Excellence in Business - Small/Medium
* Dr. Helen Abdali Soosan Fagan of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Excellence in Education
* Susan Larson Rodenburg of SLR Communications, Excellence in Entrepreneurship
* State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Brooks, Pansing Brooks Law, Excellence in Government Service
* Karen McGivney-Liechti of CHI Health Birth Center, Excellence in Healthcare
* Alynn Sampson of the Food Bank of Lincoln, Excellence in Nonprofit
* Holly Ostergard of Crete Carrier Corp., Excellence in Philanthropy
* Zainab Funnah of the Black is Beautiful Campaign, Founders Award
* Evada Palmer of Lincoln High School, Future Business Leader
Q&As with some of Lincoln's most inspiring women
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Connie Edmond
Managing Partner with WRL CPA
Community service activities:
• Nelnet Bank - Board of Directors
• Peru State College Foundation - Vice Chair
• Cole Michael Anderson Make Your Day Foundation - Board of Directors
• Lincoln Rebels Baseball Board of Directors
• Leadership Lincoln Presenter
• Special Olympics Volunteer
• Church and Community Volunteer
Who has inspired you?
I am inspired by my father and mother. My father inspired me by instilling a great sense of self confidence in me and teaching me to know who I am and what I have to offer. My mother inspired me to be committed to faith and in prayer. My father and mother taught me the importance of work ethic, self-sufficiency, sacrifice, commitment and loving others.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I hope to be the light and inspire everyone that I interact with – whether that be through conversation, service, addressing issues, volunteering, prayer, forgiveness, encouragement, advocating or just being present in the moment.
Every encounter with people is an opportunity to inspire them, and I want to be conscientious in not missing an opportunity to be the light in someone’s day.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership means to serve others and include everyone. By serving others, you demonstrate to them that they matter. Once a person feels valued, they feel empowered, and that leads to their own transformation. Leadership is also about being principled about your values, and having the initial instinct to do the right thing. It’s about stepping in where others won’t, taking the path less traveled, and inspiring people to want to join you along the way.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
"Keep shining – Nothing can dim the light that shines within!"
Also, the poem “Our Deepest Fear.”
How would you describe a great day at work?
It starts with doing what you love and what you are created to do, for the benefit of others. It ends with my loving husband calling me at 6:30 and reminding me that it’s time to call it a day!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
It came from my father, whom after 15 years since his passing, I still cherish today. As long ago as I can remember, my father gave me the following great advice:
“You have a mind of your own; use it and do not let others influence it.”
“Never say ‘I can’t do it.’ If someone else can do it, then so can you. It may take you a little longer, it may not look as nice, and you may have to utilize a different process, but you can do it!”
He also told me to “Take a stand for something, or you will risk falling for anything.”
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
My first job as an Auditor for the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the conclusion of my very first audit assignment at a major corporation, and presenting a significant tax assessment to the Chief Financial Officer. The CFO gave me a Hallmark card that said, “Smiles are contagious and are started by other smiles. We are sure going to miss your smile. Good luck with your career.” That reinforced to me that it isn’t about what you do, it’s about how you do it. Another highlight was the day that I decided I wanted to have a greater impact and go into private practice.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I’m more mindful of my purpose and focus. Simply put, I’ve become more resilient. I look at challenges as new opportunities. Accomplishments as blessings. I have a greater passion to face adversity, and I’m grateful for my faith that keeps me grounded along my journey.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Charlie Foster
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Inclusive Student Excellence in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Professional memberships and other community activities:
• United Way of Lincoln Board of Directors member;
• YWCA Board of Directors member and 2nd Vice President;
• Zeta Phi Beta Sorority member.
Who has inspired you?
My mother, Pearlie Mae Wilburn. She was my stepmother, who raised me as her own. She challenged me to be the best that I could be. She was my example of Christian womanhood; a servant leader in our community. She told me how she cried in a freezer at the school where she worked when MLK died, while some of the students she served laughed and cheered. She would later go on to be that school’s first black lunchroom manager.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I hope the students that I serve see that I want the best for them. I want them to see in my behaviors a guiding light toward personal success and community involvement. The students become “my kids,” and I love them like they were my own. Twenty-five thousand of them is a lot, but their collective good outcome is my goal. I want to inspire them to be good people.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership is more than telling people what to do. True leaders educate, uplift, empathize with, support, listen to and celebrate their teams. They also work alongside them and seek to make the team better with each project. If you are not making your team members better, you are not improving your products. No one wins. Simply said, we only win together.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
“Go be amazing”! I say it to my students and my team. Every action. Every word. We are to give our best and try to change the world with every interaction that we have. It isn’t easy. And it honestly would not be worth doing if we were just going to give half-steps. Our goal should always be to give amazing effort, support and care. People recognize genuine behaviors. We should consistently do our best.
How would you describe a great day at work?
It begins with a good cup of coffee. Throughout that day, I would have great meetings where staff members discuss how to implement innovative ways to be more inclusive on our campus. Sprinkled between those meetings are interactions with students, who are focused on ways to improve themselves, the community and the world. Bonus, if they are celebrating an academic success! It ends on a high note with student staff members laughing with my staff at the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
When my boys were babies, a woman from my church told me to let my husband parent equally with me. She knew that I tended to be soft-spoken and my husband was not. She knew that diversity of thought is important. If I had tried to be in his way, that would have been bad. We raised well-adjusted kids, who are equally me and my husband. She taught me about inclusive excellence. We taught them to be good people.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
The Hate Will Never Win rally was by far the most successful moment of my career. Looking back at how the moment came together, I remain impressed by the power of good that lives on this campus. The basketball team made a pre-game social justice decision. Students, faculty, staff and a state supported them. We all showed up in our shirts to speak a message against hate. We sent the world a message.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I entered the workforce as a freshly minted therapist, who was unsure of herself and how she might use her voice for the good of others. Over the years since that moment, it has been made clear to me that even if I am not my own best advocate, I can use my voice to the good of others. I have found myself on the news, sitting in boardrooms and discussing issues with powerful people. I can fight for others, and I do.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Sändra Washington, Lincoln City Council representative
Professional memberships and other community activities:
• Nebraska Trails Foundation Board Member;
• National Parks Conservation Association Trustee, Board Secretary;
• Former Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner;
• Prairie Corridor on the Haines Branch, Cabinet Member.
Who has inspired you?
I have been inspired by many family members. My older brother epitomized YOLO (You Only Live Once), working as an actor. My mother is grace and tenacity; each time life let her down, she found a way to remake her skills and keep on going. My dad was selfless and found ways to mentor youth through athletics. My Uncle John was a consummate dreamer and scientist. I have also been inspired by many aunts who loved generously and faithfully. I continue to be inspired by people who radiate hope in adversity.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I would like to inspire anyone who questions if their voice has a place in the choir. I want those who feel unnoticed to know they are valuable and worthy of respect.
What does leadership mean to you?
I believe at the heart of leadership is service. Service to others, service to a cause or mission, and service to community. I believe leadership goes beyond position in an organization or business title. All of us are leaders when we act for others.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
At different times, I find different words inspirational. My daughter would say my most-used quote is, “Say what you mean; mean what you say.” My parents demonstrated to me and my siblings the importance of our words and actions being in alignment, and the value of keeping our word. Each of my grandparents and parents were (and are) mighty examples of self-respect and integrity. The other phrase I turn to frequently came from my Mom, who has never taken “no” as the final answer. She told me when faced with adversity, “There is always a way.”
How would you describe a great day at work?
Getting an early start on the day, checking a lot of stuff off a to-do list, taking a break outside to clear my head, and working through a sticky issue with an interdisciplinary team of talented folks. At the end of the day, I can look back and see evidence of collaboration and creativity, and remember a good amount of laughter.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
Probably the best advice I ever got came from many of my teachers and a few of my bosses. Do your homework. It really didn’t matter what job I had or what task I was asked to do, all of the work required understanding the scope of the issue, the underlying facts, and the resources on hand to find a solution.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Focusing on my career with the National Park Service, the high points for me were having a hand in the creation and development of new national park units in Kansas, Arkansas, Ohio and Illinois, leading the planning that led to the redesign of Jefferson National Expansion Memorial (St. Louis Arch), and working with an incredible team to update the agency’s management policies. I can’t wait to see what my newest career will bring forth!
How have you changed over the course of your career?
At the beginning of my career, I worked as a field ecologist doing inventory and monitoring threatened and endangered species. My job had a very narrow focus, counting individual specimens. Now, I’m a stay-at-home parent and a City Council representative. Over the course of my careers, I’ve grown a greater appreciation for the time it takes to accomplish big things. Certainly, I can say I have more patience now than I had in my twenties.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Robin Netz
Who has inspired you?
I have always been inspired by Oprah Winfrey. I watched her show while raising my children. I loved how she encouraged women to find their talents, love others and find that “Aha!” moment. When my kids grew up and moved out of the house, this was the advice I needed to fulfill my own dream of mentoring young women before they began college. I wanted to empower girls to be successful and prepared to have the best college experience possible.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I hope that I inspire my own children, as well as the G.O.L.D. girls that I mentor. My goal was to always be a mother that my children could look up to, rely on and admire. I hope that the young women who have participated in Lincoln G.O.L.D. feel the same way.
What does leadership mean to you?
To me, leadership means to motivate and lead by example, help individuals in the community achieve their goals, and promote the development of confidence, courage and character to enhance their decision-making. In Lincoln G.O.L.D, I hope that we encourage leadership so each girl is ready and eager to be her best.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
“The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up.” – Serena Williams. This quote is a perfect reflection of the mission of Lincoln G.O.L.D. I have had the privilege of meeting female leaders in our community while holding our Girl Boss panels. Witnessing the drive and passion these women have in their careers was so inspiring. I am so impressed by the way these women help others and are such a strong example.
How would you describe a great day at work?
It’s a great day for me when a previous G.O.L.D. girl reaches out to me to share updates about her life. It is so exciting to see them achieve goals that they had while they were in high school. It is invigorating for me to witness how they apply the skills they have learned in our program to their lives. I also love watching these young women reach the smaller stepping stones that add up to bigger life goals.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
My mother, Vera Hansen, has given me some of the best advice that I continue to carry with me. One of my favorites was to never keep score. She also taught me to give and never worry about how much someone has given you back. My other favorite pieces of advice are to surround yourself with people who lift you up and to remember that you only have one chance to live life, so live it right.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
My highlight in leading the Lincoln G.O.L.D. program so far has been to give out $220,000 in scholarships to Lincoln-area high school seniors during the past four years. The money raised in this program allows us the opportunity to reward scholarships to students who demonstrate leadership in their schools and community. I am looking forward to awarding the 2020 class scholarships this year. It has also been a highlight to have 155 women go through the G.O.L.D. program.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
We try to improve the Lincoln G.O.L.D. curriculum yearly to meet the needs of the women. I feel I have grown with the leaders I have met as they have spoken at our various talks. Additionally, I learn a lot from mentoring young women and find that these girls are innovative in the way that they lead other people around them. It keeps me energized to learn from young people and those who are established in their areas of expertise.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Meg Damme
Professional memberships and community activities:
• Appointed seat on the State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services;
• Member of the Mental Health Association Consumer Advisory Board;
• Recipient of the Homeless Coalition Human Services Worker of the Year 2019.
Who has inspired you?
The most inspirational woman in my life was my mother. She was the strongest woman I have ever known. She was intelligent, independent, honest and kind. She always modeled the importance of acting with integrity. This is a value exhibited by my sisters for whom I also have a great amount of respect. Collectively, they represent everything I consider invaluable to women. Traits like honesty, humility, and above all, compassion for others.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
Women coming through the doors of Fresh Start, as well as the employees who pass through the doors. I do not know of a greater power than the power of women inspiring women. For women who have not had that experience, it is difficult to define the power that comes with being a part of a support system that does not judge, that is honest and open, and always acting in your best interest. Inspiring them to allow others into their world is all I can hope for.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership is mentoring others. It leaves room for mistakes, and the opportunity to recover and learn from them. Leaders do not ask others to do things they are not willing to do. Leadership also requires an open mind. Leaders need to be willing to learn as well. A good leader inspires others to grow and develop to be the best they can be.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
“Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of someone else.” – Judy Garland. My mother, along with Charles Colton, often said imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But we spend enough time trying to please others, and it is imperative we do not lose ourselves.
How would you describe a great day at work?
It is always a great day when the house is full of residents and staff who are working to reach their goals and are also working at supporting their peers in reaching their goals. It does not require great events – just a sense of calm, an environment of belonging that we strive for every day for every woman.
What is the best advice you have received, and who gave it to you?
I often think of a situation I experienced working with a woman I struggled with. The executive director at the time asked me how I would want someone to treat my sister if she were in this particular situation. It is a question that set the bar for the way I try to treat every woman I come into contact with. It commands respect, dignity, compassion and patience at every turn. No one deserves anything less, no matter what else is occurring or what my feelings are.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
It was having an employee write a speech about me. She invited me to her speech class and shared a tribute she wrote that left me speechless. She was a former resident, student, then employee who I know will go on to inspire others. It is always a compliment to hear an employee use one of my lines on someone they are working with and having it get through to them.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
The biggest change in me is the genuine understanding of what it means to be trauma informed. To really understand the effects of events and be able to help others see the impact. It has made me calmer and much more compassionate. I understand people’s behavior and choices far better. The other area that has changed is a deeper understanding of other cultures and the impact that has on people’s lives – their experiences and their upbringings and how it all affects everyone’s world view.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Jessica Kolterman
Professional memberships and community activities:
Seward City Council - Ward 1 representative
Rotary Club
Seward Fourth of July Committee
Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership
Fremont Methodist Health Foundation Board member
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital volunteer
Fremont Chamber of Commerce/Greater Fremont Development Council Boards
St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church - Seward
Who has inspired you?
I have been inspired by so many people in my life. My great-aunts Rita Geis and Bess Ronk were wonderful inspirations. Both women were independent, lived life on their own terms, and forged their own paths in a time when that was not common. I am fortunate to still have both grandmothers in my life, and they inspire me every day. My sister and my mom inspire me as working mothers. Our employees inspire me. Inspiration is everywhere in my life!
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I often think about my birth daughter and being a good example for her. She is so much more confident than I remember being at her age, but I am sure she still has days where she needs inspiration. I try to inspire our employees in their jobs – hoping they know how valued and appreciated they are. I hope to inspire people to engage in their communities, showing the positive impact it can have on their lives in so many ways.
What does leadership mean to you?
Showing up. To me, leadership means showing up and staying until you get the job done. I’m a big believer in leading by example. It’s rare that I will ask a team member to do something that I am not willing to do. If I’m asking people to stay late, I stay late. If I am asking them to work on a Saturday, I work on the Saturday. Leadership is showing your team members that you value and support them.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
I have several. “Well behaved women seldom make history” is one, and another one is “Fake it until you make it.” Our family motto was always, “The family that shovels together, stays together.” My Dad used to say that when we had five driveways and a downtown roof to shovel every time it snowed. Turns out, he was right. Our family bonded so much during those times, and we still talk about it today.
How would you describe a great day at work?
I enjoy days when I get to interact with the public – so it might include giving a tour of one of our facilities, a media interview, or a public speaking event where I get to tell the story of our company. I love spending time with our employees, so it would also include my pink hard hat and work boots and time on the floor, talking to our team members and looking for ways to support them in their roles.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
My parents always assured me that God has a plan for me, and I took that to heart. Kim Robak, a long-time mentor, has been great in offering professional advice my entire career. Once after a rather public firing, she told me to hold my head up, put it behind me and move on. I needed someone to say that to me rather forcefully, and she did. I took her advice and it led me to where I am today.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Last October, I was the emcee for the ribbon cutting of the new Costco/Lincoln Premium Poultry complex – a project I’ve worked on since 2016. I am employee No. 2 for the company. We have created 1,000 jobs, provided opportunities for 100 farm families, and it is anticipated that our facility will have an economic impact of $1.2 billion annually – about 1% of Nebraska’s state GDP. This project has changed lives, and every day I am thankful I was given the opportunity to be a part of it.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I’ve grown in confidence in my abilities, in knowing my strengths and weaknesses, in asking for what I need, and in understanding how to work with people. I’ve discovered that there isn’t always a set path, and that it’s OK to make your own. I’ve figured out what works for me, and that may not be what works for everyone else – but that’s OK too.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Dannielle Oestreich
Who has inspired you?
All the men and women who have made the best out of life-changing situations. We are all facing something in our life that can keep us down and prevent us from living our best life. When I see someone who has broken through and is pushing forward despite a hard time in their life, I feel inspired in my own journey living with Multiple Sclerosis to keep forging ahead.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
Out of everyone I meet, the three people whom I want most to feel inspired by me are my kids. My job as a mom is the most important title I carry, and at the end of the day, if I help their light shine a bit brighter or I have inspired them to tackle something head on or to let something go, then I call that a good day. They are probably the hardest three people to inspire, as I’m also the one enforcing the rules, but I’m always up for a challenge.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership isn’t about being in charge and always in the spotlight. It’s about helping others find their passions and strengths, and helping them shine their brightest. A leader helps others see how bright they can shine when they can’t see it for themselves.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
My favorite quote is “Create the things you wish existed,” and it is what inspired me to create Lincoln MS Connect. When I was diagnosed in 2014, there was no connection or support system for people living with MS in Lincoln. It was a very scary and vulnerable time in my life, and I wished there had been something for me. So I decided to create it for others who were starting their journey with MS.
How would you describe a great day at work?
Connecting with people who are struggling with their diagnosis or lost in where to turn, and then helping guide them in their journey and seeing the change in their tone or outlook when we are done talking. Changing people’s lives for the better is what it’s all about.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
My dad told my siblings and I to do the right thing, even when no one was looking, and to always keep our word. Those are the guiding principles in my life and at the heart of what I do.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
I was entrusted to be the voice of Nebraskans living with MS alongside some of my most trusted peers on Capitol Hill, where we spoke to our Congressmen and Senators about issues facing those of us living with MS here in our great state.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I have become more transparent with the members of Lincoln MS Connect with how I am doing with my own health. When you have people coming to you for hope and support and light, you often put on the smile even though you are in pain or struggling too. I found that creates an unrealistic persona as we are all human and have bad days. I’m naturally a very positive, forward-thinking person, but I am still human and have my bad days. Letting people see the whole picture has been a blessing, as it allows everyone to know that we can still be positive even when we are hurting.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Dr. Vann Price
• Supervisor of Secondary Personnel Services at the LPS District Office.
• Lincoln YMCA Board member, 2017-present.
• Lincoln Food Bank Board member, 2016-present.
• Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools Board member, 2019-present.
• Lincoln Community Foundation Board member, 2004-present.
• Lincoln Association of Fitness Professionals member, 1997-present.
• Fitness Instructor, Lincoln YMCA, 1994-present.
• Board of Directors, Stephenson’s School Supply Co., 1996.
• Board of Directors, Lincoln YWCA, 1993-1997.
• Youth Church Director, All Nations Church, Lincoln, 1989-present.
• Sunday School Superintendent, All Nations Church, Lincoln, NE 1986-present.
Who has inspired you?
So many people have inspired me including my mother and maternal grandmother. Both had the courage to step out on faith to make a better life for their children. Both of these strong pillars instilled in me the importance of trusting God and getting an education. I owe my strong-willed personality and determination to them, as they never gave up despite the many struggles.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
E.E. Cummings reminded us that “Once we believe in ourselves, we can risk curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight, or any experience that reveals the human spirit.” I have always hoped to inspire my family first and foremost. Growing up with three brothers, it was always important to me that they were confident in themselves and their ability to craft a life that they enjoy. I’m convinced that believing in ourselves is the first step in affecting our destiny. As an educator, it was always essential that I help students believe in themselves.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership means allowing others to operate in their gifts for the good of the whole. It’s being skilled enough to recognize how much you need others and cultivating the gifts that they bring to the team. Leaders know how to tap into the talent of others, providing them continuous opportunities to develop and flourish. A community can only meet the needs of all entrusted to their care when the leadership appreciates the talent that surrounds him or her.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
Coco Chanel reminds us to "Keep your heels, head and standards high.” For me, it means always look your best, exude confidence, and accept only the best from yourself and those who surround you.
How would you describe a great day at work?
I’m fortunate to have the responsibility of recruiting and hiring caring, committed teachers for our district. A great day is being able to share my passion for students and learning with potential employees, and landing those individuals who fit the mission and vision of our district. A great day is also being able to support building principals, and it is always my goal to make their lives a little bit easier whenever I can. Sometimes this can be as simple as providing them with a listening ear, a resource to share with a staff member in need, or calling them back when they need a quick answer.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
My mother always told me to put God first and always be willing to work hard. She told me to stay in school and I could write my own ticket. I have never regretted acting upon these wise words instilled in me from a young age.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Each rung of my career has been the next phase of me delving into the intricacies of public education in Lincoln. I will always cherish the opportunities that I had to open three brand new schools in this community. Few have been fortunate enough to be involved in opening two new elementary schools and then capping it off by being an administrator at a new high school within their educational career. I enjoyed each of these experiences and would say that the highlight may have been being the principal of North Star High School. Being able to make decisions that affected the lives of so many students was both rewarding and at times scary, because I knew we had to get it right. I was surrounded by a top-notch staff that would do anything for kids, and we knew it was an honor and a privilege to impact the lives of so many scholars.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I’ve learned to be humble and accept others for who they are without exception. If everyone remembered to live as children do when they first arrive – it’s what we hardened souls call genuine acceptance – we’d transform the planet. Being fortunate enough to know and have worked with a diversity of students and families has enriched my life in ways that cause me to be exceedingly honored and grateful.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Amy Struthers
• Interim dean and professor in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
• American Advertising Federation (AAF) and AAF National Education Executive Committee member.
Who has inspired you?
My parents were both very active throughout their lifetimes in our community of Seward, Nebraska. Their focus on service and civic engagement continues to inspire me as I consider what difference I can make in this world. From the school board to the hospital board, from Rotary to Altar Society, both of them worked hard to contribute to making Seward better for all. They raised the five of us in a safe and loving environment, with lots of books and travel, but they also felt a responsibility to humankind. They were tremendous role models.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I work with incredible young adults at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I hope I can inspire them to stay curious and dig into life. The world needs their energy, their ideas and their idealism.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership is having a vision for what a group’s members can do all together, and possessing the drive to bring people along toward that vision. It is allowing for exploration and risk-taking, with the ability to bring everyone into focus again to strive toward the future.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
“You are what you do, not what you say you’ll do.” – Carl Jung
How would you describe a great day at work?
A day when I have time with all of our constituents: students, staff, faculty, alums, donors. If I can keep my finger on the pulse of these groups through even the smallest of daily interactions, it is an invigorating day.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
“Pay me now or pay me later.” – Advice from an old friend, Gary Deberg. To me, it means put the work in up front or you’ll pay for it later. I’ve found it to be true.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Being asked to step in as interim dean of our college in January 2018 was an honor, and has provided me with almost two years of learning new ways to be a leader. It’s been a constant fire hose of information and has allowed me to be at the table with incredibly smart people from all parts of UNL.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I understand more every day about the importance of relationships. It makes all that time at work so much more meaningful and rewarding to let people know you value them.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Lorene Bartos
• UNL Extension Educator Emeritus -Lancaster County (4-H, Family and Consumer Science)
• Lincoln Center Kiwanis Member – Past President, Foundation Board Member, Young Children Priority 1 Chairman
• American Legion Auxiliary member – Cornhusker Girls State Staff and Alumni, Auxiliary Star editor
• 8/40 Nationale --- La Concierge, Departemental Secretaire-Cassiere, Chapeau Passe
• Community Action Partnership, Lancaster & Saunders County – Board member, treasurer.
• Rentwise Instructor
• Nebraska and Lincoln Rentwise Network Board Member
• Lancaster County Super Fair Open Class Foods Superintendent
• Church and Community Volunteer
Who has inspired you?
Among others, my country school teacher, Mrs. Schmadeke, encouraged us to not be afraid and that you could do anything you wanted to if you tried.
Twyla Lidolph, Extension Agent Emeritus, was a very professional educator. She supported and encourage me to be a professional in Home Economics and 4-H. She encouraged me to meet new people, learn from all experiences, and have a good work ethic.
My parents taught me how to volunteer and be involved in the community.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership is bringing out the best in everyone you work with. Leadership is finding the skills of others and encouraging their involvement. Everyone is a leader – each in their own way.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. You will conquer; never fear – try, try again.”
How would you describe a great day at work?
Assisting and helping others to solve problems and achieve their goals.
As a retiree, it is giving back to the community through volunteering.
What is the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
To do the best you can at everything you try --- from numerous sources.
What is the highlight of your career?
Reaching my goal to be an extension educator. Watching and seeing youth and adults with whom I worked with grow up to be successful.
Inspiring youth and adults to be the best they can be.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
As a retiree, I look back at the many changes that took place over the 46 years I was employed. Changes in technology and the needs of the community raking among the biggest changes.
I learned that a job is not 8 to 5, but however long it takes to get the work done. This is true in employment and volunteering.
One of the main things I learned is to roll with the punches and accept change.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Diane Mendenhall
• Associate to the Chancellor for External Engagement and a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
• Recently served on the Lincoln Community Foundation Board, Messiah Lutheran Foundation Board, and continues to serve on the Nebraska Alumni Association Board.
• Mentoring and speaking engagements.
• Active in numerous professional organizations.
Who has inspired you?
A number of people have inspired me, personally and professionally, throughout my life. I have to go back to the two people who gave me my foundation and inspire me to this day – my parents. My mother inspired me with her tremendous work ethic and amazing service to mission and others. My dad shared his love of sports and teamwork with me. Although this was pre-Title IX and he had three daughters, my dad never treated us differently. Together, they taught us to work hard, work together and believe in ourselves.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I enjoy public speaking, and it’s even more special when I can help a nonprofit, civic organization, women’s professional group, school group and so on. When I speak, one thing I do to rate my impact is ask: Did I make them laugh, did I make them cry, and did I make them think? I hope that if I accomplish those three things, I’ve inspired them. With that said, I believe you have the chance to inspire someone every day. You have to look for those moments – it may be as simple as complimenting the clerk at the grocery store.
What does leadership mean to you?
Uniting people around a vision and establishing a culture of unconditional trust, empowering them to feel ownership of the vision, and motivating them to excel at the highest level. I think this all starts with leading by example. Just as an athletic team will mimic a coach’s personality, the people you lead will embrace your work ethic, enthusiasm and passion toward your mission.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
I love quotes! I use this Johann Wolfgang von Goethe quote as one of my life principles: “Look at a man the way he is, and he only becomes worse. Look at him the way he could be and he becomes what he should be.” This is what guides me in mentoring and speaking. I want to help empower people to believe in themselves and live in a paradigm of “this can be.”
How would you describe a great day at work?
Every day I park my car and walk onto campus is a great day. I had a professor in college who said, “As a teacher, you’re dealing with the most important commodity the world has to offer, a human mind.” I believe in the power of education and its role in transforming lives. Whether it’s directly interacting with students, or indirectly working behind the scenes to help provide the best environment for them to learn and grow, working in education is an incredible privilege to me. It makes every day a great day.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
I worked as a national consultant for a communications company. The company co-founder/CEO was Dean Curtis. He built the company based on the Pygmalion philosophy, the interpersonal expectancy theory – you get what you expect. I have put this theory in practice from coast to coast. From business CEOs to Olympic athletes and third generation welfare recipients, people do rise to the level of expectation. You have the power to influence others’ beliefs in themselves – and they will rise! This also explains why my parents were such an inspiration to me – I felt their belief in me.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
I have worked with so many young people as their coach, teacher, boss or mentor. The greatest joy to me is watching them excel in their careers and in their lives. Just this past month, two of my former student-athletes from western Nebraska and Iowa asked me to grab dinner while they were in town. A past mentee and her husband from Alabama stopped by to see me, a former student worker from California phoned me to check in, and a former student-athlete asked me to speak at her college Hall of Fame induction ceremony. From career discussions to the beautiful pictures of their children, I treasure those relationships. To me, the true measure of success in life is not the ROI, it’s the ROR (return on relationship).
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I have learned to enjoy the journey. I have been fortunate to be part of amazing teams and organizations that have achieved at the highest level. In sports, you’re taught “don’t press, let the game come to you.” Your career and life is no different. Establish the goal, determine the game plan, and then embrace the ride. There is so much to learn along the way and so many to learn from – enjoy every person and every moment of the journey!
