Health Director Pat Lopez named Woman of the Year
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez, who has been the face of the county's efforts to combat the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic this year, has been named the Woman of the Year.

Lopez, who had been working as the interim director but was formally appointed to the position last month after her authority was challenged, received the honor Wednesday during the sixth annual Inspire -- Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards at the Embassy Suites hotel.

Mayor press conference

She worked at the Health Department from 1975 to 2004 then worked as a consultant before returning to the department in May 2019 when then-Director Shavonna Lausterer took medical leave before dying of breast cancer.

Lopez has been instrumental in the city and county's efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which have included starting a risk dial that has since been adopted by numerous other organizations and instituting a mask mandate.

Watch Now: Lancaster County Board approves appointment of Pat Lopez as health director
Maskless testifiers oppose health director's appointment, but council approves her anyway

Other women honored Wednesday were:

* Diane Temme of TMCO, Inc., Excellence in Business - Large

* Aletta McClendon of Zen Salon and Physical Wellness, Excellence in Business - Small/Medium

* Dr. Helen Abdali Soosan Fagan of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Excellence in Education

* Susan Larson Rodenburg of SLR Communications, Excellence in Entrepreneurship

* State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Brooks, Pansing Brooks Law, Excellence in Government Service

* Karen McGivney-Liechti of CHI Health Birth Center, Excellence in Healthcare

* Alynn Sampson of the Food Bank of Lincoln, Excellence in Nonprofit

* Holly Ostergard of Crete Carrier Corp., Excellence in Philanthropy

* Zainab Funnah of the Black is Beautiful Campaign, Founders Award

* Evada Palmer of Lincoln High School, Future Business Leader

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

