Haymarket staple to close in August

Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe, which opened in 2008, announced Wednesday on its Facebook page that it will be closing.

The Haymarket book and coffee shop, a neighbor to Ivanna Cone in the Creamery Building, will shut its doors Aug. 15.

Owner Kim Coleman, a Lincoln radiologist, and her staff posted a message to the store's followers on social media.

"We'll be reevaluating how we fit into and serve the Lincoln community with a hopeful eye to future endeavors," the Facebook post stated. "… We love our community and our awesome staff and are hopeful we’ll find a new and meaningful place in the community someday."

Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe was founded 12 years ago because Coleman believed that reading has a significant impact on a child's life.

In fact, all of the store's coffee proceeds go right back into the community to support programs like free books for schools, reading programs at elementary schools and public issue awareness outreach, according to Coleman's Yelp profile.