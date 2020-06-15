Haymarket ax-throwing venue one step closer to finally getting liquor license

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Haymarket ax-throwing business seeking to get a liquor license after a failed bid last year received the Lincoln City Council's conditional blessing Monday.

The council recommended state liquor regulators approve a one-year probationary license for Tomahawks, 815 O St., but limit ax throwers to only two beers while hurling hatchets.

Tomahawks opened in late 2018 but failed to receive approval for a liquor license from the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

Commissioners denied the request for a beer-only license over concerns the owners, Shane and Shad Kearns, concealed criminal convictions in their application.

The Kearns brothers had failed to report past convictions, which, no matter how minor, must be disclosed on a state application form for a liquor license.

Lincoln City Council members recommended the state deny the license, and that recommendation proved a key factor for liquor commissioners.

Mike Kelley, the business' attorney, said his clients' youthful indiscretion and ignorance of the liquor license process led to the problems the first time.

"They just didn’t understand the seriousness of this application," Kelley said.