Growth in Nebraska may be slowing according to economic indicator

A gauge of Nebraska's economy declined in July, suggesting that growth might be slowing down.
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator, which is designed to predict economy activity for the next six months, fell 0.08 percentage points in July, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, the leading indicator fell by 0.08%.
Eric Thompson
Courtesy photo
“The July decrease suggests slow economic growth in Nebraska for the rest of year and the beginning of 2023,” Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research, said in a news release.
The six components of Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator are business expectations, building permits for single-family homes, airline passenger counts, initial claims for unemployment insurance, the value of the U.S. dollar and manufacturing hours worked.
The leading indicator fell for two primary reasons, Thompson said. First, there was an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar in July.
“An increase in the value of the dollar creates challenges for businesses such as agriculture and manufacturing, which compete in international markets,” he said.
There also was a decline in airline passenger counts, which "is likely a response to a sharp increase in ticket prices,” Thompson said.
Despite these challenges, Nebraska businesses remain confident about the future. Respondents to the July Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.
“The small businesses which respond to the Survey of Nebraska Business continue to see opportunities to expand, despite rising interest rates and other challenges facing the Nebraska economy,” he said.
Lowest-earning counties in Nebraska
Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that:
During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.
Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.
Jasperdo // Flickr
#50. Blaine County
- Median household income: $55,268 --- 12.3% below state average, 15.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 6.7% --- #3,119 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 4.3% --- #1,825 highest among all counties nationwide
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#49. Keya Paha County
- Median household income: $55,250 --- 12.3% below state average, 15.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 23.5% --- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.7% --- #1,823 highest among all counties nationwide
Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Garfield County
- Median household income: $54,659 --- 13.3% below state average, 15.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.1% --- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 7.3% --- #1,767 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Custer County
- Median household income: $53,891 --- 14.5% below state average, 17.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.0% --- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 8.9% --- #1,684 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Banner County
- Median household income: $53,864 --- 14.5% below state average, 17.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.4% --- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 5.1% --- #1,680 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Boyd County
- Median household income: $53,846 --- 14.6% below state average, 17.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.0% --- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.4% --- #1,678 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Knox County
- Median household income: $53,653 --- 14.9% below state average, 17.4% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.0% --- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 10.5% --- #1,653 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Furnas County
- Median household income: $53,533 --- 15.0% below state average, 17.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.5% --- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.4% --- #1,642 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Scotts Bluff County
- Median household income: $53,433 --- 15.2% below state average, 17.8% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 20.0% --- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 13.5% --- #1,635 highest among all counties nationwide
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#41. Thayer County
- Median household income: $53,234 --- 15.5% below state average, 18.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.5% --- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 8.5% --- #1,614 highest among all counties nationwide
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Sherman County
- Median household income: $53,158 --- 15.6% below state average, 18.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 15.8% --- #2,366 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 10.0% --- #1,608 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Nance County
- Median household income: $53,147 --- 15.7% below state average, 18.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 18.7% --- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.1% --- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Nuckolls County
- Median household income: $52,975 --- 15.9% below state average, 18.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.0% --- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.3% --- #1,590 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Saline County
- Median household income: $52,956 --- 16.0% below state average, 18.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.1% --- #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.9% --- #1,586 highest among all counties nationwide
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Antelope County
- Median household income: $52,569 --- 16.6% below state average, 19.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 15.6% --- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 10.7% --- #1,550 highest among all counties nationwide
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#35. Hayes County
- Median household income: $52,396 --- 16.9% below state average, 19.4% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.4% --- #2,720 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 18.8% --- #1,536 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Madison County
- Median household income: $52,334 --- 16.9% below state average, 19.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 20.6% --- #1,517 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 12.9% --- #1,522 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Cheyenne County
- Median household income: $52,270 --- 17.1% below state average, 19.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.2% --- #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 12.0% --- #1,513 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Merrick County
- Median household income: $52,254 --- 17.1% below state average, 19.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.1% --- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 13.7% --- #1,510 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Keith County
- Median household income: $52,169 --- 17.2% below state average, 19.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 18.9% --- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 16.6% --- #1,498 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Burt County
- Median household income: $51,961 --- 17.5% below state average, 20.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.3% --- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 10.3% --- #1,461 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. McPherson County
- Median household income: $51,932 --- 17.6% below state average, 20.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 14.5% --- #2,579 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.5% --- #1,457 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Gage County
- Median household income: $51,812 --- 17.8% below state average, 20.3% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.0% --- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.7% --- #1,440 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Webster County
- Median household income: $51,684 --- 18.0% below state average, 20.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.1% --- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 8.3% --- #1,419 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Harlan County
- Median household income: $51,534 --- 18.2% below state average, 20.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 25.4% --- #840 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.1% --- #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Rock County
- Median household income: $51,458 --- 18.3% below state average, 20.8% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 22.0% --- #1,268 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 4.1% --- #1,378 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Nemaha County
- Median household income: $50,236 --- 20.3% below state average, 22.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 22.2% --- #1,245 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.7% --- #1,239 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Franklin County
- Median household income: $50,231 --- 20.3% below state average, 22.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.4% --- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.5% --- #1,238 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Johnson County
- Median household income: $49,382 --- 21.6% below state average, 24.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.0% --- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 8.0% --- #1,141 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Dawes County
- Median household income: $49,379 --- 21.6% below state average, 24.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.4% --- #2,720 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 8.6% --- #1,139 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Dundy County
- Median household income: $49,211 --- 21.9% below state average, 24.3% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.2% --- #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.4% --- #1,121 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Jefferson County
- Median household income: $48,981 --- 22.3% below state average, 24.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.1% --- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 14.1% --- #1,103 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Deuel County
- Median household income: $48,958 --- 22.3% below state average, 24.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 9.7% --- #3,038 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 7.5% --- #1,094 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Hooker County
- Median household income: $48,654 --- 22.8% below state average, 25.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 9.8% --- #3,027 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 6.6% --- #1,065 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Arthur County
- Median household income: $48,500 --- 23.0% below state average, 25.4% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.8% --- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 13.5% --- #1,049 highest among all counties nationwide
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#15. Wheeler County
- Median household income: $48,438 --- 23.1% below state average, 25.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 12.7% --- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.0% --- #1,044 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Red Willow County
- Median household income: $48,140 --- 23.6% below state average, 25.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.8% --- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.7% --- #1,013 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Kimball County
- Median household income: $48,056 --- 23.7% below state average, 26.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 12.0% --- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.5% --- #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Sioux County
- Median household income: $47,422 --- 24.7% below state average, 27.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.6% --- #2,035 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 8.2% --- #950 highest among all counties nationwide
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#11. Morrill County
- Median household income: $46,903 --- 25.6% below state average, 27.8% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 18.3% --- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.8% --- #902 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Greeley County
- Median household income: $46,830 --- 25.7% below state average, 27.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.9% --- #2,165 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 13.7% --- #894 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Loup County
- Median household income: $46,111 --- 26.8% below state average, 29.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 11.4% --- #2,928 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 7.2% --- #828 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Pawnee County
- Median household income: $46,063 --- 26.9% below state average, 29.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.7% --- #2,694 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 16.6% --- #822 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Hitchcock County
- Median household income: $46,000 --- 27.0% below state average, 29.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.6% --- #2,704 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.5% --- #818 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Logan County
- Median household income: $45,990 --- 27.0% below state average, 29.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.3% --- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.9% --- #817 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Sheridan County
- Median household income: $45,543 --- 27.7% below state average, 29.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 15.7% --- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.5% --- #777 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Richardson County
- Median household income: $44,524 --- 29.3% below state average, 31.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 15.8% --- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 13.8% --- #695 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Grant County
- Median household income: $43,625 --- 30.8% below state average, 32.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.8% --- #2,670 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 14.1% --- #618 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Garden County
- Median household income: $42,076 --- 33.2% below state average, 35.3% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 11.3% --- #2,937 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 10.1% --- #494 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Brown County
- Median household income: $41,979 --- 33.4% below state average, 35.4% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 12.7% --- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.7% --- #489 highest among all counties nationwide
Jasperdo // Flickr
