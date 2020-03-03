Group seeks Nebraska companies to form coalition against LGBTQ discrimination in workplace

"Everyone should be free to be who they are without fear of being fired," Gaylor Baird said.

By affirming their nondiscrimination policies and company values, those who join the Nebraska Competes coalition could grow their business, improve their reputation and encourage more talented people to come to Nebraska, Swatsworth said.

"Above all, it's the right thing to do," Birdsall said.

These public pledges from companies send a positive message about Nebraska when legal protections are lacking, Birdsall said.

A bill from Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks to enact LGBTQ workplace protections statewide remains pending in the Legislature.

A spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts has said the governor believes Nebraska is already a welcoming state and that he doesn't support adding any more protected classes to law.

"We're not welcoming enough yet as a state," Gaylor Baird said in response to that argument. "We're not going to be truly welcoming and provide equality of opportunity for all of our residents until this gets done in law, until everyone's civil rights are protected."