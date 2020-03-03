Group seeks Nebraska companies to form coalition against LGBTQ discrimination in workplace

A nonpartisan organization launched Tuesday seeks Nebraska companies to pledge their support for nondiscrimination policies that protect LGBTQ workers and to form a coalition committed to the issue.
Nebraska Competes plans to acknowledge the businesses that have committed to these protections at a later date and believes it can help grow the state's economy by showcasing the inclusiveness of companies here.
"To compete, Nebraska businesses need our state to be among the best places to do business, work and live," said Abbi Swatsworth, who heads the LGBTQ advocacy group OutNebraska and will lead the project.
Young, talented workers care about this issue, and Nebraska's lack of statewide legal protections puts it at a disadvantage in attracting those workers and businesses, Swatsworth said.
Anti-discrimination policy proponents Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall joined Swatsworth at Tuesday's news conference.
After she announced the expansion of a city workplace protection to include gender identity last fall, Gaylor Baird heard from a local company official who said they reviewed and ultimately updated the company's policies because of her policy change.
Gaylor Baird signs order prohibiting discrimination of city employees based on gender identity or expression
These challenges matter not only from an economic and workforce development perspective but also to the dignity of people in the LGBTQ community, Gaylor Baird said.
"Everyone should be free to be who they are without fear of being fired," Gaylor Baird said.
By affirming their nondiscrimination policies and company values, those who join the Nebraska Competes coalition could grow their business, improve their reputation and encourage more talented people to come to Nebraska, Swatsworth said.
"Above all, it's the right thing to do," Birdsall said.
You have free articles remaining.
These public pledges from companies send a positive message about Nebraska when legal protections are lacking, Birdsall said.
A bill from Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks to enact LGBTQ workplace protections statewide remains pending in the Legislature.
A spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts has said the governor believes Nebraska is already a welcoming state and that he doesn't support adding any more protected classes to law.
"We're not welcoming enough yet as a state," Gaylor Baird said in response to that argument. "We're not going to be truly welcoming and provide equality of opportunity for all of our residents until this gets done in law, until everyone's civil rights are protected."
Lincoln itself has an anti-discrimination policy in limbo, after a petition effort stopped the implementation of the city's 2012 Fairness Ordinance.
Lincoln City Council members have said they're following the lead of LGBTQ advocates on how to proceed with that ordinance, which must be withdrawn or put on the ballot for a citywide vote.
Discussions about that ordinance are ongoing, but much of the work on this issue is focused on Pansing Brooks' bill, LB627.
Max Larsen, who attended the news conference, said he believes Nebraska Competes will help in the effort to enact this protection into law.
"It brings out the best in everybody," he said.
Businesses interested in signing on or learning more can reach Nebraska Competes at info@nebraskacompetes.org or 402-488-1130.
Companies who seek information but do not join the voluntary coalition won't be identified, Swatsworth said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.