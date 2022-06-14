Groundbreaking ceremony marks beginning of latest Duncan Aviation expansion in Lincoln

Duncan Aviation held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning to kick off hangar and shop expansion at its headquarters in Lincoln.

The expansion, which is expected to be completed in fall 2023, will include a 46,000-square-foot hangar with 32-foot-high hangar doors and an additional two-floor wing comprised of 56,000 square feet, which will be used for storage and shops.

This expansion will include sustainability features, include light harvesting, radiant floor heating with energy-efficient boilers, LED lighting fixtures with sensors and more.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Duncan Aviation executives and technicians and designers from Tectonic Management Group all attended Tuesday's groundbreaking.

They were also joined by several City Council members who supported the city's $3.35 million grant for Duncan's expansion.

While Duncan had originally projected the expansion to cost about $36.6 million, it's now projected it to be $38 million due to an increase in cost of materials.

Some other grants they've received for the expansion have came from the Lincoln Airport Authority, which is contributing $500,000, and the Tax Advantage Program through the state of Nebraska, which will be used to offset taxes.

Frank Jacobsen, vice president of Tectonic, said the buildings and systems will perform more than 25% better than standard energy codes.

The expansion is Duncan's largest to-date. The project is expected create up to 75 jobs, according to Duncan President Jeff Lake.

These jobs will include airframe technicians and experts in interior, installations, engine, paint and the support shops.

The jobs created aren't the only way Duncan believes the project will have an impact on the community.

According to Chief Operating Officer Mike Minchow, more than 96% of their customers are from outside Nebraska, and 50% of their annual revenue comes from international customers.

"We estimate that on an annual basis they have over 6,000 hotel nights and over 14,000 meals and spend millions of dollars contributing back to the local community," Minchow said.

The last expansion at Duncan's Lincoln location was an engine shop in 2018.

Robert Duncan, son of founder Donald Duncan, said business aviation has rebounded since the coronavirus pandemic first hit and flying hours have surged past pre-pandemic levels.

Now, Duncan believes they have to respond to industry changes and increased customer requests in order to maintain their position as the leading independent provider of services for all business jets.

"We are excited not only to be building additional hangars to give us more room and greater flexibility in the near term, but to continue to grow with where the market is headed both in aircraft size and the number of inspections expected in the future," Lake said.

The company's Battle Creek, Michigan, location is also going through a similar expansion, which is also expected to be completed in 2023.

When the expansion is completed, Duncan’s Lincoln location will have 763,000 square feet of hangar space and shop, office and storage areas.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

