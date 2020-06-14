You are the owner of this article.
Grocery store planned near former Ideal site
Grocery store planned near former Ideal site

Ideal Grocery

Bystanders take pictures and remember the neighborhood grocery store as Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews hose down flare-ups after an overnight four-alarm fire on May 19, 2016, at Ideal Grocery.

 Journal Star file photo

The people who kept the IGA grocery store in Air Park alive are planning to open another grocery store in central Lincoln.

WH Investment Group has filed a liquor license application for a store called Fresh N' Save at 945 S. 27th St., which is the site of a vacant former hardware store. 

Tuan Mai and Ann Tai Nguyen are the sole shareholders of WH Investment Group, according to a special permit application.  

They plan to open Fresh N' Save with or without a liquor license, Mai said. 

The location is near where the former Ideal Grocery burned in May 2016.

The owners of Ideal Grocery chose not to rebuild it and eventually sold the land to Doug Long, owner of Q.P. Ace Hardware, who built a new store on the site and moved his hardware store across the parking lot, opening in March.

That left the building that had housed his hardware store empty.

New owners to keep Air Park grocery store open

The City Council has a public hearing scheduled Monday on the grocery store's liquor license application.

Because the store is in an area that has industrial zoning, it will need a special permit to sell alcohol, something the owners will have to apply for through the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department.

WH Investment Group bought the IGA Marketplace Store at 4646 W. Huntington Ave. in December after the previous owner announced plans to close it.

City of Lincoln wants to make it easier for bars, restaurants to serve booze outside

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

