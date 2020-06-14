Grocery store planned near former Ideal site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The people who kept the IGA grocery store in Air Park alive are planning to open another grocery store in central Lincoln.

WH Investment Group has filed a liquor license application for a store called Fresh N' Save at 945 S. 27th St., which is the site of a vacant former hardware store.

Tuan Mai and Ann Tai Nguyen are the sole shareholders of WH Investment Group, according to a special permit application.

They plan to open Fresh N' Save with or without a liquor license, Mai said.

The location is near where the former Ideal Grocery burned in May 2016.

The owners of Ideal Grocery chose not to rebuild it and eventually sold the land to Doug Long, owner of Q.P. Ace Hardware, who built a new store on the site and moved his hardware store across the parking lot, opening in March.

That left the building that had housed his hardware store empty.

The City Council has a public hearing scheduled Monday on the grocery store's liquor license application.