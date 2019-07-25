Grey Whale Sushi & Grill appears to be in expansion mode.
The Asian restaurant with two downtown locations announced last month on its Facebook page that it will be opening up a location at Gateway Mall this fall called Grey Whale Ramen & Poke Bowl.
Then last week, the restaurant filed a liquor license application for a space at 2840 S. 70th St., Suite 8.
That's the former address of Yami Korean Cuisine, which closed about a year ago.
No word yet on whether that will be a new location for Grey Whale or a replacement for either its original location in the Grand Manse at 129 N. 10th St, Suite 113, or its poke bowl restaurant at 1317 Q St., Suite 130, in the Larson Building.
Longtime deli closes
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Highnooner's Deli, a longtime downtown eatery at 1414 O St., closed last month. It did not give a reason for the closure.
The sandwich shop opened in 1987. Diane Kann, whose family had owned the Drumstick, started working there in 1988 and bought it the following year. She owned it until 2015, when she retired and sold it.
The first sale fell through, so she got her son, Dennis, to take it over. Dennis Kann and his wife, Michelle, also run Lee's Chicken.
30 places to eat Asian food in Lincoln
Rolling Wok
Vung Tau
Pho14 Noodles Palace
Lan House
Grey Whale
Ichiban Sichuan
Blessing Thai Restaurant
Ming's House
Great Wall
Imperial Palace
Fortune Palace
Perfect Diner
Blue Orchid
Chopsticks
Asian Buffet
Ninja
Noodle Soup
Ginger
Mr. Hui's No. 2
AmuManu
Blue Sushi
Panda Garden
Hiro 88
Asian Fusion
Shen Cafe
Pho Factory
Banhwich Cafe
Heoya
Zhang's
Issara
Shokunin
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.