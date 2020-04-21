You are the owner of this article.
Gretna outlet mall will not be open to public on Friday
Gretna outlet mall will not be open to public on Friday

Nebraska Crossing Outlets

Nebraska Crossing Outlets has clarified an earlier announcement about reopening, saying the mall will not be open to the public starting Friday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska Crossing Outlets has clarified the announcement it made last week about reopening on Friday.

The mall along Interstate 80 near Gretna said in an email and Facebook post that Friday is a "soft opening" meant for its retail tenants to start the reopening process, doing things such as sanitizing merchandise, training staff and installing signage.

The mall said on its Facebook page that it could be anywhere from 1 to 3 weeks before stores will be open to the public.

"We can appreciate this soft-opening to reopening timeline is fluid and a labor-intensive process for retailers. Take your time," mall owner Rod Yates and marketing director Johanna Boston said in an email to tenants sent Sunday. "Ultimately you the brands will decide when proper operations are in place to reopen to the public and ensure the safety of your staff and customers."

Last week, several managers of stores at the mall told Omaha TV station KETV that they did not want to reopen and were worried about the safety of customers and employees in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha asked Gov. Pete Ricketts in a letter to issue a stay-at-home order to prevent the mall from opening, and Laura Redoutey, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said reopening the mall could nullify efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ricketts won't ask Nebraska Crossing outlet mall not to reopen

Ricketts' directed health measure, which requires some businesses to close and others to greatly restrict their operations, does not apply to malls or retail stores, and some malls have stayed open, including SouthPointe Pavilions in Lincoln and Village Pointe in Omaha.

In announcing plans to reopen last week, Nebraska Crossing Outlets said it had purchased 100 thermometers for each store to use to check employees at the start of each day, and planned to install 200 plastic shields at registers to separate customers and employees.

"We are looking for leadership and developing best practices for landlords and retailers to work together to bring physical shopping centers back online and creating safe conditions for our customers and employees," Yates said in an email last week. "Nebraska Crossing will be a case study and we are in a leadership position to make this happen."

Ricketts, who has received nearly $100,000 in political donations from Yates and the mall, said Friday during his daily news conference that he had not asked Yates to delay reopening the mall.

Yates said in an email Tuesday that it was always his plan that the "soft opening" Friday was meant for tenants to start preparing and not as a public opening date. He said he expects the first stores to start opening to the public around May 1.

State Fair officials are planning for business as usual

Creating community in Nebraska amid crisis

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

