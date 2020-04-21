Gretna outlet mall will not be open to public on Friday

Ricketts' directed health measure, which requires some businesses to close and others to greatly restrict their operations, does not apply to malls or retail stores, and some malls have stayed open, including SouthPointe Pavilions in Lincoln and Village Pointe in Omaha.

In announcing plans to reopen last week, Nebraska Crossing Outlets said it had purchased 100 thermometers for each store to use to check employees at the start of each day, and planned to install 200 plastic shields at registers to separate customers and employees.

"We are looking for leadership and developing best practices for landlords and retailers to work together to bring physical shopping centers back online and creating safe conditions for our customers and employees," Yates said in an email last week. "Nebraska Crossing will be a case study and we are in a leadership position to make this happen."

Ricketts, who has received nearly $100,000 in political donations from Yates and the mall, said Friday during his daily news conference that he had not asked Yates to delay reopening the mall.

Yates said in an email Tuesday that it was always his plan that the "soft opening" Friday was meant for tenants to start preparing and not as a public opening date. He said he expects the first stores to start opening to the public around May 1.