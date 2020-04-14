Gretna outlet mall to reopen next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska Crossing Outlets has decided it's been closed long enough.

The mall in Gretna announced Tuesday that it plans to reopen April 24 after being closed for about four weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are looking for leadership and developing best practices for landlords and retailers to work together to bring physical shopping centers back online and creating safe conditions for our customers and employees," owner Rod Yates said in an email. "Nebraska Crossing will be a case study and we are in a leadership position to make this happen."

Gov. Pete Ricketts' statewide directed health measure requires schools and a number of businesses to close through the end of May, but malls aren't one of them. Though a number of malls have chosen to close, others have remained open, including SouthPointe Pavilions in Lincoln.

It's not clear how many of Nebraska Crossing's stores will open when the mall does. Many national retailers have shut down their stores indefinitely, including a number of tenants at the mall. Yates did not say how many stores will be open.

"The stores asked us to kick off the process of getting open, and we are getting great feedback subject to getting a large percentage (of stores) open," he said.

