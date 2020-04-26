Gretna outlet mall now says stores will reopen to public Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska Crossing Outlets owner Rod Yates said Sunday afternoon that the mall plans to have stores reopen later this week.

Stores at the mall along Interstate 80 near Gretna will open to the public Friday, according to an email from Yates. The new reopening date comes after a turbulent few weeks for the mall as it has tried to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

After announcing plans to reopen April 24, several managers of stores at the mall told Omaha TV station KETV that they did not want to reopen and were worried about the safety of customers and employees.

Yates then clarified and said in a Facebook post that the plan was to only have a "soft opening" meant for its retail tenants to start the reopening process, doing things such as sanitizing merchandise, training staff and installing signage.

State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha has asked Gov. Pete Ricketts in a letter to issue a stay-at-home order to prevent the mall from opening, and Laura Redoutey, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said reopening the mall could nullify efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.