A Greenwood manufacturing company on Wednesday announced it has started a new company.
KZValve, which makes valves for the agricultural and industrial industries, said it has partnered with Prota Ventures of Chicago to create 80Labs West LLC, a technology and manufacturing company that will be based in Greenwood.
80West Labs already has one product, the Vessi home beer fermentation system, which it purchased from Whirlpool Corp. in June.
KZValve had previously worked with Whirlpool to design a solution for Whirlpool to improve the sediment removal system for the original Vessi.
80Labs West, which gets its name from Interstate 80, said it will continue to service customers of the original Vessi while also working to come up with new products in the home and craft brewing industries.