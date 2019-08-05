{{featured_button_text}}
Green Flash Brewhouse and Eatery

Green Flash occupies the former home of Ploughshare Brewhouse at 1630 P St., about a block from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Green Flash Brewhouse and Taproom has changed its hours and its focus.

The brewery at 1640 P St. stopped serving food last month and also changed its days and hours of operation. It is now closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Dave Adams, vice president of hospitality for California-based Green Flash, said the Lincoln operation is now focused on being a tasting room and event space. He did not say why the company stopped serving food.

Adams also said that a Lincoln-based coffee company, Rebelbean Coffee Roasters, will be opening up a shop inside of Green Flash.

“We're really excited to work with them and think it's a great fit for our brands to be together,” he said in an email.

Green Flash opened the Lincoln brewpub in June 2018 after buying the space that formerly housed Ploughshare Brewing Co., which closed in the summer of 2017.

10 Lincoln breweries to try

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Load comments