Green Flash Brewhouse and Taproom has changed its hours and its focus.
The brewery at 1640 P St. stopped serving food last month and also changed its days and hours of operation. It is now closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Dave Adams, vice president of hospitality for California-based Green Flash, said the Lincoln operation is now focused on being a tasting room and event space. He did not say why the company stopped serving food.
Adams also said that a Lincoln-based coffee company, Rebelbean Coffee Roasters, will be opening up a shop inside of Green Flash.
“We're really excited to work with them and think it's a great fit for our brands to be together,” he said in an email.
Green Flash opened the Lincoln brewpub in June 2018 after buying the space that formerly housed Ploughshare Brewing Co., which closed in the summer of 2017.
