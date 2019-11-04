{{featured_button_text}}
Green Flash

Green Flash at 1630 P St. appeared to have closed for good in early November.

Just three months after dropping food service, the Green Flash Brewhouse and Taproom may have called it quits altogether.

The brewery at 1630 P St. has not been open since at least Friday, although it has not made any announcement on its website or social media pages. The business's phone message also does not say anything about it being closed.

There also is no signage posted on the building indicating it has closed, although there was a sign posted on the door Sunday that indicated a private party that had been scheduled there on Saturday had to move to a different location.

Emails and voicemails left with Green Flash's local management and officials at its San Diego headquarters had not been returned as of noon Monday. Since August, the tap room has not been open on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Green Flash opened the brewpub in June of last year in the space that was formerly the home of Ploughshare Brewing Co.

Green Flash had announced plans for the location in August 2017, but then ran into financial problems, which led to speculation that the Lincoln operation would not go forward.

The restaurant portion of the brewpub, which served typical bar food such as burgers along with more upscale snacks and appetizers, lasted 14 months.

When it stopped serving food in August, Green Flash said it was focusing on being a tasting room and event space.

It also partnered with Rebelbean Coffee Roasters, a local coffee business, which opened a shop inside the brewpub.

Brandon Hart, one of the owners of Rebelbean, said the coffee shop, which is open Monday-Friday, is still operating in the space, at least for the time being.

However, he said he has not had any communication with Green Flash and does not know what the future holds for the space.

Green Flash would be the second brewery to close in Lincoln this year. Blue Blood Brewing closed in May after running into financial problems.

