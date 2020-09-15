Great Plains Beef opens retail shop, restaurant in northeast Lincoln

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln company that sells products made from Piedmontese cattle has opened a retail store and restaurant for people to experience them in person.

Great Plains Beef opened The Mercato and Casa Bovina a few weeks ago.

"The Mercato is a retail store and butcher shop featuring our certified Piedmontese beef, as well as other quality meats and unique dry ingredients, that match the quality and uniqueness of our beef," retail manager Nick Munger said in a news release.

Piedmontese cattle are an Italian breed known for producing tender beef that's lower in cholesterol and saturated fat. The Peed family, which owns Sandhills Global, started raising them in the early 2000s and formed Great Plains Beef in 2009.

The company bought the former Sunwest Farms property at 84th Street and Havelock Avenue in 2015 and last year began construction on an expansion that includes a cold storage warehouse, administrative offices and the retail shop and restaurant.

Before the opening of The Mercato, certified Piedmontese products had been available only online and at a few select retail locations.