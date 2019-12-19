You are the owner of this article.
Granite City files for bankruptcy; Lincoln location appears safe for now
Granite City Food & Brewery's location at Gateway Mall remains open even though the company filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.

 Journal Star file photo

Granite City Food & Brewery, which has a location in Lincoln at Gateway Mall, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week.

The company will continue to operate and plans to seek approval of an auction and sale to KRG Granite Acquisition LLC for $7.5 million plus certain liabilities, it said in a news release. Approving that deal would be up to the bankruptcy court, which could accept other bids.

The Minnesota-based brewpub chain already has closed about half a dozen restaurants in Illinois and Indiana, but the Lincoln location as well as one in Omaha appear safe for now.

Granite City has 25 of its namesake brewpubs in 13 states. It also operates four Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurants in four states.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

