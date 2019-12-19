Granite City files for bankruptcy; Lincoln location appears safe for now

Granite City Food & Brewery, which has a location in Lincoln at Gateway Mall, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week.

The company will continue to operate and plans to seek approval of an auction and sale to KRG Granite Acquisition LLC for $7.5 million plus certain liabilities, it said in a news release. Approving that deal would be up to the bankruptcy court, which could accept other bids.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Minnesota-based brewpub chain already has closed about half a dozen restaurants in Illinois and Indiana, but the Lincoln location as well as one in Omaha appear safe for now.

Granite City has 25 of its namesake brewpubs in 13 states. It also operates four Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurants in four states.

Lincoln restaurants that have closed in 2019

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.