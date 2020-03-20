Graduate, Kindler hotels closed indefinitely; others weighing their options

If Ketan Patel, owner of America's Best Value Inn, didn't have a handful of customers, he'd consider shutting down for a while until the COVID-19 spread runs its course.

"I've been thinking about it," he said. "I can't close now, but after another two weeks, if the volume isn't there, we're closing for a while. ... I don't want to close the property, but I might have to."

Lincoln, with about 5,500 hotel rooms, isn't alone. Hoteliers everywhere are grappling with lost reservations from canceled sporting events, concerts and stage productions caused by the virus, which has extended its global reach.

Locally, the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln announced Friday that it is closing indefinitely. The Kindler Hotel, the new boutique downtown hotel, has also temporarily shut its doors until the virus is under control.

Meanwhile, the Embassy Suites, 1040 P St., will remain open with a reduced staff and modified amenities, said Bryan Sullivan, general manager.

"We've been impacted greatly by all of this, but we're still sustainable," he said. "We're still open and we don't see ourselves shutting down."

Officials at the Graduate saw things differently.