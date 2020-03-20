You are the owner of this article.
Graduate Hotel is closed indefinitely
The Graduate hotel in Lincoln at Ninth and P streets is closed indefinitely because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln announced Friday that it is closing indefinitely.

"Given the advancement of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the United States and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close all domestic Graduate Hotels effective March 20, 2020," the company said in a statement on its website.

"While our team is deeply dedicated to serving both our guests and neighboring communities, we believe closing our hotels at this time is critical for the health and safety of all. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this unprecedented time," the statement said.

The company said it was waving cancellation fees for new and existing reservations through April 26.

