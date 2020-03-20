Graduate Hotel is closed indefinitely

The Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln announced Friday that it is closing indefinitely.

"Given the advancement of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the United States and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close all domestic Graduate Hotels effective March 20, 2020," the company said in a statement on its website.

"While our team is deeply dedicated to serving both our guests and neighboring communities, we believe closing our hotels at this time is critical for the health and safety of all. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this unprecedented time," the statement said.

The company said it was waving cancellation fees for new and existing reservations through April 26.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.