Government seeks to block distribution of funds to former CEO, president of TierOne Bank

Laphen filed one for $227,390 for deferred compensation, plus $13,850 in accrued interest.

Lundstrom filed five, including one for $481,697 in unpaid retirement plan benefits, which the FDIC paid him last October. Blackburn said the FDIC still owes him $2,748,561, plus interest, on the others.

The discovery prompted her to ask a federal judge to amend the order to make the restitution due and payable immediately and to order the FDIC to pay funds owed to Lundstrom and Laphen to the clerk of the court.

"Although the FDIC funds were not yet available to Lundstrom or Laphen at the time of sentencing, as an account receivable, the claims for the funds should have been disclosed by defendants. Indeed, defendants were required to disclose such allowed claims, but failed to do so," Blackburn wrote in a brief filed last week in U.S. District Court.

She called Lundstrom's receipt of the money in October and failure to inform the court "deceitful."

Attorneys for the men haven't yet responded to the filing.

Blackburn said, in theory, Lundstrom and Laphen could spend or transfer the money to try to avoid paying restitution.