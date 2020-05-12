Gordmans in danger of going out of business — again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln's Gordmans store, which has been closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to reopen on Friday, but not for a good reason.

Stage Stores, the Texas-based company that rescued Gordmans from bankruptcy more than three years ago, filed bankruptcy itself late Sunday night.

The retail chain said it is looking for a buyer, but in the meantime it plans to start liquidation sales at all of its more than 700 stores.

That includes Gordmans locations in Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island and Fremont. Those stores all are scheduled to start liquidation sales on Friday that could last two to thee months, according to bankruptcy court documents.

Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores, said in a news release that the bankruptcy filing was a "difficult decision."