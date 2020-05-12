You are the owner of this article.
Gordmans in danger of going out of business — again
Gordmans in danger of going out of business — again

Lincoln Crossing

The Gordmans store at Lincoln Crossing will reopen Friday for a liquidation sale after its owner, Stage Stores, declared bankruptcy.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln's Gordmans store, which has been closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to reopen on Friday, but not for a good reason.

Stage Stores, the Texas-based company that rescued Gordmans from bankruptcy more than three years ago, filed bankruptcy itself late Sunday night.

The retail chain said it is looking for a buyer, but in the meantime it plans to start liquidation sales at all of its more than 700 stores.

That includes Gordmans locations in Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island and Fremont. Those stores all are scheduled to start liquidation sales on Friday that could last two to thee months, according to bankruptcy court documents.

Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores, said in a news release that the bankruptcy filing was a "difficult decision."

"Over the last several months, we had been taking significant steps to attempt to strengthen our financial position and find an independent path forward,"Glazer said. "However, the increasingly challenging market environment was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which required us to temporarily close all of our stores and furlough the vast majority of our associates. Given these conditions, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing and have no choice but to take these actions.”

Stage Stores, which was known for department stores such as Bealls and Goody's, bought Gordmans out of bankruptcy and kept a little more than half the stores open, including the one at 5050 N. 27th St. in the Lincoln Crossing shopping center.

Last fall, it announced plans to rebrand all of its existing stores as Gordmans and had more than 150 Gordmans locations before announcing plans in February to close some of them.

Stage Stores is one of three retail chains to file bankruptcy in the past week -- J. Crew and Neiman Marcus are the others -- and experts predict there will be more, as retailers that were already struggling deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

If Gordmans does close for good, it will join a long list of large retailers that have shut down in Lincoln over the past couple of years, including Toys 'R' Us, Sears, Shopko and Younkers.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

