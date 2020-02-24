You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gordmans closing stores; Lincoln location not affected
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Gordmans closing stores; Lincoln location not affected

{{featured_button_text}}
Gordmans

The Gordmans store at 149th Street and West Maple Road in Omaha is one of several the chain plans to close.

 Courtesy photo

Gordmans is closing a number of stores across the Midwest, but it appears the Lincoln store is staying open.

Stage Stores, the Houston-based company that bought Gordmans out of bankruptcy in 2017, did not respond to an email seeking comment, but an employee who answered the phone at the Lincoln Gordmans location at 5050 N. 27th St. said there are no plans to close that store.

When Stage bought Gordmans, it retained 57 stores, including the Lincoln location. It now has more than 150 Gordmans stores after rebranding some of its existing stores and opening new ones, including reopening a location in Omaha, where the chain of stores used to be based.

Retail Roundup: Another downtown Lincoln clothing store to open

That Omaha location is now scheduled to close, according to Omaha TV station WOWT.

According to media reports, multiple Gordmans stores in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, North Dakota and Wisconsin are scheduled to close. The company said in media statements that the decision to close stores came after a review of its locations.

Gordmans also has stores in Fremont and Grand Island. It does not appear that either of those stores is closing.

Lincoln Sears building to be spruced up, leased out
Retail vacancy continues to creep up in Lincoln, reaching eight-year high
Pier 1 closing its remaining Lincoln store

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News