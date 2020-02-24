Gordmans closing stores; Lincoln location not affected

Gordmans is closing a number of stores across the Midwest, but it appears the Lincoln store is staying open.

Stage Stores, the Houston-based company that bought Gordmans out of bankruptcy in 2017, did not respond to an email seeking comment, but an employee who answered the phone at the Lincoln Gordmans location at 5050 N. 27th St. said there are no plans to close that store.

When Stage bought Gordmans, it retained 57 stores, including the Lincoln location. It now has more than 150 Gordmans stores after rebranding some of its existing stores and opening new ones, including reopening a location in Omaha, where the chain of stores used to be based.

That Omaha location is now scheduled to close, according to Omaha TV station WOWT.

According to media reports, multiple Gordmans stores in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, North Dakota and Wisconsin are scheduled to close. The company said in media statements that the decision to close stores came after a review of its locations.

Gordmans also has stores in Fremont and Grand Island. It does not appear that either of those stores is closing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

