We still don’t know what company wants to build a data center at North 56th Street and Interstate 80, but we now likely know who won’t be building one.
Google on Friday announced plans to build a data center at 14706 Schram Road in Papillion. It will hold an official groundbreaking at 10 a.m.
The world’s top internet search company said it will spend $600 million, but it did not provide any other details, including how big the center will be, how many people it will employ and when it is expected to be finished.
Google in February announced plans to build a data center in Nebraska, and a map on its website seemed to indicate it would be built in the Omaha area. At the time, officials already had revealed plans for a large data center at Highway 50 and Schram Road, which was dubbed Project Wizard.
That area is home to several large data centers for companies including Facebook and Travelers Insurance.
The $600 million Google is spending is similar to what it has spent recently on other U.S. data centers, and it sparked some speculation that Google might be behind the Lincoln data center plans.
The company that has applied to build the local center. Agate LLC, reported in tax credit applications that it plans to spend $600 million.
According to plans submitted to the city, the data center campus could cover as much as 2 million square feet on 570 acres and have close to 1,000 employees within 20 years.
The City Council approved the plans last month, and the company has hinted that it could start construction sometime next year.