You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Google gives $175,000 to Lincoln program
View Comments
editor's pick

Google gives $175,000 to Lincoln program

{{featured_button_text}}
BIZ-GOOGLE-ANTITRUST-SIP

Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

 Kris Tripplaar, TNS

Google announced $875,000 in grants to Nebraska organizations on Thursday, including one in Lincoln.

The technology giant gave $175,000 to the New Americans Task Force, a network of public and private organizations and community members that help immigrants who relocate to Lincoln.

The money specifically is for the group's Career Ladder, a program that helps skilled immigrants and refugees find career pathways and professional networks.

Survey of Lincoln immigrant population shows opportunities and setbacks

Other organizations that received $175,000 grants were the Greater Omaha Worklab and Metropolitan Community College in Omaha; Kearney Works in Kearney; and Native 360 Loan Fund Inc. of Grand Island.

The grants were part of the Google.org Impact Challenge, a charitable initiative to create economic opportunities for people across the country.

“We had an overwhelming response to the Impact Challenge from Nebraska’s nonprofit community,” Dan Harbeke, Google’s regional head of external affairs, said in a news release. “The grant winners are making a big impact in Nebraska, especially in serving underrepresented populations in the state during this difficult time. We are excited to see these projects come to life and look forward to following the economic growth these programs create in Nebraska.”

Google to build $600 million data center in Papillion

Google also plans to award an additional $125,000 to one of the five organizations, which will be determined by a public voting process, which runs until July 30.

To learn more about the nominees and vote for one of them, visit g.co/nebraskachallenge.

Company behind proposed Lincoln data center buys land for nearly $19 million
Who's behind the Lincoln data center proposal?

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News