Google gives $175,000 to Lincoln program

Google announced $875,000 in grants to Nebraska organizations on Thursday, including one in Lincoln.

The technology giant gave $175,000 to the New Americans Task Force, a network of public and private organizations and community members that help immigrants who relocate to Lincoln.

The money specifically is for the group's Career Ladder, a program that helps skilled immigrants and refugees find career pathways and professional networks.

Other organizations that received $175,000 grants were the Greater Omaha Worklab and Metropolitan Community College in Omaha; Kearney Works in Kearney; and Native 360 Loan Fund Inc. of Grand Island.

The grants were part of the Google.org Impact Challenge, a charitable initiative to create economic opportunities for people across the country.

“We had an overwhelming response to the Impact Challenge from Nebraska’s nonprofit community,” Dan Harbeke, Google’s regional head of external affairs, said in a news release. “The grant winners are making a big impact in Nebraska, especially in serving underrepresented populations in the state during this difficult time. We are excited to see these projects come to life and look forward to following the economic growth these programs create in Nebraska.”