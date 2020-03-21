You are the owner of this article.
Goodcents offering bulk products to customers
Mr. Goodcents

Goodcents is offering bread, meat and cheese in bulk for delivery and pickup.

 Journal Star file photo

Don't want to go to the grocery store or are finding them out of stock of items you need? You've now got another option.

The local Goodcents Subs franchise owners announced Saturday that they are offering bulk quantities of some of their products for pickup and delivery.

Customers get get up to five loaves of Goodcents bread at 75 cents a loaf. Meat and cheese products are both $5 a pound. Products can be ordered online, by phone or through the Goodcents app.

Goodcents said it is looking for innovative ways to help keep its restaurants open and its staff employed.

Goodcents has five locations in Lincoln.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

