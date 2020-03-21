Goodcents offering bulk products to customers

Don't want to go to the grocery store or are finding them out of stock of items you need? You've now got another option.

The local Goodcents Subs franchise owners announced Saturday that they are offering bulk quantities of some of their products for pickup and delivery.

Customers get get up to five loaves of Goodcents bread at 75 cents a loaf. Meat and cheese products are both $5 a pound. Products can be ordered online, by phone or through the Goodcents app.

Goodcents said it is looking for innovative ways to help keep its restaurants open and its staff employed.

Goodcents has five locations in Lincoln.

