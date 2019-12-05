Goodcents adding to its offerings with pre-packaged to-go meals

When owners of the local Goodcents franchise found out the sandwich chain was going to start offering pre-packaged healthy meal options, they were all in.

"We jumped on board right away," said Michelle Mower, who calls herself the "ambassador of buzz" for franchisees Jeff Barclay and Scott Ritter.

The meals, which include grilled Alaskan salmon, classic pot roast and Southern-style meatloaf, went on sale Tuesday at the Goodcents location at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, and Mower said the store sold more than 100.

"To us, that was a nice reassurance that this was something people wanted," Mower said.

The other four Lincoln Goodcents locations started selling the meals on Wednesday.

A Goodcents spokeswoman said Lincoln is one of the first markets to participate in the Goodcents to Go program, which evolved out of an earlier effort to provide healthy pre-packaged meals called Centsable Kitchen.

She said prepared healthy meals are a growing trend and Goodcents wanted to provide options to its customers.