Gold's redevelopment now includes more than 180 apartments

In November, a Keating Resources representative told the Journal Star that it had put the building up for sale and believed it made more sense to do a residential project.

Keating said he now has a deal in place to sell the building to an investment group led by Jeff McMahon, who is a former managing partner of RED Development, which owns SouthPointe Pavilions. McMahon, who now has his own real estate development company based in the Kansas City area, is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.

"I’m grateful to the Keating family for all they’ve done over the past few years to improve the Gold's building and to allow me to purchase it," McMahon said. "I’m also very excited to take what they’ve done and to create a new vision for the building in a way that honors its past while introducing new and creative ideas. ... I can’t see Lincoln without a healthy Gold's building. I’m looking forward to giving it a new life and being a major part of downtown Lincoln’s future."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That sale, the terms of which were not disclosed, is scheduled to close in May, Keating said, but work on the project likely will not commence until the end of October. That's when the existing lease for state government offices in the building, including the Department of Vital Statistics, runs out. Those offices will be relocated to other state government buildings.