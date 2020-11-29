Gold's plan has changed; hotel no longer in the works

The coronavirus pandemic has likely scuttled plans for another downtown hotel.

Keating Resources, which bought the Gold's Building last December with plans to redevelop it and add a 110-room extended-stay hotel, has changed course.

Tom Chvala, a partner with Keating Resources, said the pandemic has had a huge negative effect on the hospitality industry and demand, which has led the company to go in a different direction.

The building, which Keating paid about $2.3 million for last December and has since spent about $1 million on for improvements, is now listed for sale with CBRE in Omaha for $7.5 million.

The listing says the building "is ideal for as-is office space or for multifamily/hotel redevelopment."

Chvala said selling the building is not a foregone conclusion, and Keating would be willing to partner with another company to do some kind of joint venture development.

In his mind, that would likely be apartments, which seems to be the best bet in a real estate market altered by the pandemic.

Chvala said the company has had some preliminary discussions with other companies, but if those don't pan out, it likely will move forward with an apartment plan itself.