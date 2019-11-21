Craig Murman thinks his company makes a pretty good cider product, and he's pretty sure his customers agree.
But having a panel of judges essentially say you have the best product in the country?
"That's one of those things you don't expect," said Murman, who owns Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery of Palmyra along with his father and brothers.
Glacial Till, which has only been in the cider business since 2015, was recently named Grand National Champion at the U.S. Open Cider Championships in Buffalo, New York.
The contest, in its sixth year, is usually dominated by large national and regional brands. Past winners of the Grand National Champion award have included Angry Orchard, probably the most well-known cider brand, and Vermont Cider Co., which makes Woodchuck Hard Cider.
"Being named (Grand National Champion) coming out of Nebraska was fun," Murman said.
Glacial Till, which won its first-ever medal in the competition last year, was named Grand Champion on the strength of three gold medals. It won top honors for its Original Cider, Passion Pineapple Cider and Hibiscus Ginger Cider.
You have free articles remaining.
Dow Scoggins, who helps run both the cider championships and the U.S. Open Beer Championships, said Glacial Till is by far the youngest cidery to ever win the Grand National Champion award.
He said it's typically difficult for a newer cidery to produce more than one or two award-winning ciders, largely because of the lack of experience that leads to inconsistency.
Glacial Till was likely able to achieve it because of its years of wine production experience, Scoggins said.
Glacial Till got its start as a small family winery in 2003 and started selling wine to the public in 2009.
But it now produces way more cider than wine. As of the end of October, it had produced nearly 67,000 gallons of cider, more than triple what it produced in all of 2017. In the past couple of years, it has expanded both its production plant in Palmyra and its tasting room in Ashland to accommodate rapid growth.
"We're growing like crazy," Murman said.