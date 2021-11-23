Gift Shop Sunday is new holiday shopping event in Lincoln

Add another local shopping event to your holiday calendar.

The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Monday that Gift Shop Sunday will join the ranks of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Gift Shop Sunday, which takes place this Sunday, is designed to showcase the attractions and opportunities in Lincoln that have wide appeal. It includes a dozen participants, including the Lancaster Event Center and Lincoln Children's Museum.

“These amazing attractions offer something unique for our community, especially when it comes to meaningful and educational experiences,” Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln CVB, said in a news release.

“This is an opportunity to ‘gift for good’ and highlight the offerings of these 12 venues throughout the holiday season and beyond,” Maul said.

In addition to the Event Center and Children's Museum, other participants are: Constellation Studios, Lincoln Arts Council, Lincoln Paddle Company, Lost in Fun!, LUX Center for the Arts, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Robber’s Cave Tours, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center and The Loft by Lee Douglas Interiors.