Georgia tech company gets $1.7M Nebraska investment

Three Nebraska entities have combined to invest in a Georgia-based company that produces software used for managing work spaces and workers.

Nelnet led the $1.7 million seed-stage investment in Maptician. Also participating were the Nebraska Angels, a network of private investors, and Invest Nebraska, a statewide venture development organization.

Maptician, founded in 2017, started out as a company focused on helping small companies manage their physical locations so that they use their spaces efficiently.

But when the coronavirus pandemic hit and forced many companies to have their employees work from home, it upgraded its software product to help companies manage their return-to-work plans with features such as social distancing analysis, creating alternate work schedules and an employee contact-tracing app.

Nelnet became a customer of the company first and then decided to invest.

Al Davis, the company's executive director of enterprise risk management and leader of its pandemic response team, said Maptician's software is an "essential component" of its return-to-work strategy.