You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Genesis buys Athletic Club locations, including former Prairie Life Fitness in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Genesis buys Athletic Club locations, including former Prairie Life Fitness in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Genesis Health Clubs acquisition

Dimon McFerson works out at The Athletic Club on Friday. Genesis Health Clubs acquired all seven locations of The Athletic Club.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Genesis Health Clubs announced Friday that it has purchased all seven locations of The Athletic Clubs, including one in Lincoln.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Opportunities like this don’t come along very often. The Athletic Clubs are a strong, amenity-rich organization that fits our model perfectly, and they are present in key markets for us," Rodney Steven II, Genesis Health Clubs president and owner, said in a news release. "This helps us to really consolidate and strengthen our footprint in an almost perfect way. You couldn’t make up a better acquisition for us.”

Genesis has more than 50 locations across six states, including two in Lincoln and seven in the Omaha area. The purchase of The Athletic Clubs will give it an additional location in Lincoln and three more in Omaha.

Lincoln Athletic Club to join Genesis family; Genesis gym on Pine Lake Road to close

The sale comes almost exactly a year after The Athletic Clubs was formed through the sale of seven former Prairie Life locations.

Members of the former Athletic Clubs locations will gain immediate access to all existing Genesis locations, while existing Genesis members will gain access to the new locations.

“That’s one of the nicest things about an acquisition like this. Our members and their members just gained access to more options, more locations, and more amenities at no extra charge," Steven said.

Gold's Gym locations changing hands
Obstacle course, free fall added to Mahoney State Park's Treetop Adventure
Classes offered to keep new Nebraska cyclists safe on the streets
Lincoln Children's Museum to open with social distancing, crowd and mask requirements

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News