Genesis buys Athletic Club locations, including former Prairie Life Fitness in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Genesis Health Clubs announced Friday that it has purchased all seven locations of The Athletic Clubs, including one in Lincoln.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Opportunities like this don’t come along very often. The Athletic Clubs are a strong, amenity-rich organization that fits our model perfectly, and they are present in key markets for us," Rodney Steven II, Genesis Health Clubs president and owner, said in a news release. "This helps us to really consolidate and strengthen our footprint in an almost perfect way. You couldn’t make up a better acquisition for us.”

Genesis has more than 50 locations across six states, including two in Lincoln and seven in the Omaha area. The purchase of The Athletic Clubs will give it an additional location in Lincoln and three more in Omaha.

The sale comes almost exactly a year after The Athletic Clubs was formed through the sale of seven former Prairie Life locations.

Members of the former Athletic Clubs locations will gain immediate access to all existing Genesis locations, while existing Genesis members will gain access to the new locations.