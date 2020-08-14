Gateway to add new tenant as Dillard's buys former Younkers space

Becwar said the pandemic has delayed the retailer's plans for Lincoln, and he could not say when the store might open. It's been speculated that it likely won't be open until next year.
Local commercial real estate agent Robin Eschliman said on her "Grow Lincoln" radio show last week that she's heard the store would likely open no earlier than February.
Ross officials could not be reached for comment.
The nearly 23,000-square-foot space where Ross plans to set up shop has been empty since Forever 21 closed in November. It is the largest retail store space at the mall outside of its three anchor stores: Dillard's, J.C. Penney and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Speaking of anchor spaces, there's also some news concerning the former Younkers space.
Dillard's has purchased the space, which is next door to its store at the mall, but it's unclear what it plans to do with it.
According to county real estate records, Dillard's paid nearly $1.3 million for the building, which has slightly over 100,000 square feet of space. Dillard's current space, which it also owns, is over 150,000 square feet.
The building has been mostly empty since Younkers went out of business and closed the store in August 2018. Rush Market, a pop-up furniture store based out of Omaha, occupied the space for about six months in the summer and fall of 2019.
Becwar said he has not seen any plans for the vacant space, nor has he talked to Dillard's.
Dillard's officials did not respond to emails seeking comment.
Though Gateway saw its net income fall by $1 million in the first half of the year due to fallout from the pandemic and will lose both Justice and Lane Bryant in the coming months because of their parent company's bankruptcy, Becwar said the mall has a solid plan for the fourth quarter of this year and beyond.
"I feel pretty good about where we're positioned," he said.
At around 7:55 a.m., officers arrived at Madsen's, marking the first time police have been involved in the weeklong squabbling between the local business and city over alleged violations of directed health measures.
At around 7:55 a.m., officers arrived at Madsen's, marking the first time police have been involved in the weeklong squabbling between the local business and city over alleged violations of directed health measures.
The newly renovated 12,000-square-foot building can host as many as 440 guests inside as an event space. To allow for flexibility, areas can be sectioned off to allow smaller gatherings in private rooms.