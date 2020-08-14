You are the owner of this article.
Gateway to add new tenant as Dillard's buys former Younkers space
Forever 21

Ross Dress for Less has signed a lease to occupy the former Forever 21 space at Gateway Mall, although it's likely it won't open until next year.

Gateway Mall, which like other retailer businesses has struggled economically during the coronavirus pandemic, has some positive plans in the works.

The first is the addition of a tenant that will be new to Lincoln and is likely to be very popular with local shoppers.

Gateway general manager Chad Becwar said Ross Dress for Less has signed a lease to occupy the former Forever 21 space near the mall's main entrance.

Ross, which has four stores in the Omaha area and one in Kearney, is an off-price retailer similar to Marshalls and T.J. Maxx.

Becwar said the pandemic has delayed the retailer's plans for Lincoln, and he could not say when the store might open. It's been speculated that it likely won't be open until next year.

Local commercial real estate agent Robin Eschliman said on her "Grow Lincoln" radio show last week that she's heard the store would likely open no earlier than February.

Ross officials could not be reached for comment.

The nearly 23,000-square-foot space where Ross plans to set up shop has been empty since Forever 21 closed in November. It is the largest retail store space at the mall outside of its three anchor stores: Dillard's, J.C. Penney and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Speaking of anchor spaces, there's also some news concerning the former Younkers space.

Dillard's has purchased the space, which is next door to its store at the mall, but it's unclear what it plans to do with it.

According to county real estate records, Dillard's paid nearly $1.3 million for the building, which has slightly over 100,000 square feet of space. Dillard's current space, which it also owns, is over 150,000 square feet.

The building has been mostly empty since Younkers went out of business and closed the store in August 2018. Rush Market, a pop-up furniture store based out of Omaha, occupied the space for about six months in the summer and fall of 2019.

Becwar said he has not seen any plans for the vacant space, nor has he talked to Dillard's.

Dillard's officials did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Though Gateway saw its net income fall by $1 million in the first half of the year due to fallout from the pandemic and will lose both Justice and Lane Bryant in the coming months because of their parent company's bankruptcy, Becwar said the mall has a solid plan for the fourth quarter of this year and beyond.

"I feel pretty good about where we're positioned," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

