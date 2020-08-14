Gateway to add new tenant as Dillard's buys former Younkers space

Dillard's has purchased the space, which is next door to its store at the mall, but it's unclear what it plans to do with it.

According to county real estate records, Dillard's paid nearly $1.3 million for the building, which has slightly over 100,000 square feet of space. Dillard's current space, which it also owns, is over 150,000 square feet.

The building has been mostly empty since Younkers went out of business and closed the store in August 2018. Rush Market, a pop-up furniture store based out of Omaha, occupied the space for about six months in the summer and fall of 2019.

Becwar said he has not seen any plans for the vacant space, nor has he talked to Dillard's.

Dillard's officials did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Though Gateway saw its net income fall by $1 million in the first half of the year due to fallout from the pandemic and will lose both Justice and Lane Bryant in the coming months because of their parent company's bankruptcy, Becwar said the mall has a solid plan for the fourth quarter of this year and beyond.

"I feel pretty good about where we're positioned," he said.

