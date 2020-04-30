Gateway Mall, Von Maur to reopen Friday in Lincoln

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Nebraska Crossing Outlets near Gretna won't be the only Nebraska mall reopening this week.

Gateway Mall said it also plans to reopen on Friday.

In a post on its website, the mall said it will operate a reduced schedule starting Friday, with hours of 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

The mall said only certain entrances will be open, and the food court and northwest entrances will be "touchless." It also said hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the mall, and while it is not requiring customers to wear face masks, it is encouraging them.

Gateway had closed to the public on March 23, initially saying it planned to reopen on April 6. Dillards had remained open and Dick's Sporting Goods, after initially closing, reopened a couple of weeks ago. Several restaurants at the mall also had remained open, providing carryout orders.

"While Nebraska didn’t mandate center closure, we chose to suspend hours," General Manager Chad Becwar said in an email. "As the state begins to introduce less-restrictive measures, we are welcoming visitors and shoppers back to the property."