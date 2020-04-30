You are the owner of this article.
Gateway Mall to reopen Friday in Lincoln
Gateway Mall to reopen Friday in Lincoln

Gateway Mall is reopening Friday after being closed for more than a month.

The Nebraska Crossing Outlets near Gretna won't be the only Nebraska Mall reopening Friday.

Gateway Mall said it also plans to reopen on Friday.

In a post on its website, the mall said it will operate a reduced schedule starting Friday, with hours of 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

The mall said only certain entrances will be open, and the food court and northwest entrances will be "touchless" entrances. It also said hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the mall, and while it is not requiring customers to wear face masks, it is encouraging them.

Gateway officials could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Gateway had closed to the public on March 23, initially saying it planned to reopen on April 6. Dillards had remained open and Dick's Sporting Goods, after initially closing, reopened a couple of weeks ago. Several restaurants also had remained open, providing carryout orders.

SouthPointe Pavilions, Lincoln's other major mall, has remained open, although most of its stores have been closed.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

