You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gateway Mall to close for two weeks
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Gateway Mall to close for two weeks

Gateway Mall

Gateway Mall announced Monday that it will close for two weeks.

 Journal Star file photo

Gateway Mall announced Monday that it will be shutting down for two weeks.

The mall announced in a news release that it would suspend its hours beginning Monday evening, with plans to reopen April 6.

Dillards, which has its own entrance, plans to remain open, and the mall said some restaurants also may remain open and offer limited service. Information is available at its website, shoppinggatewaymall.com.

Gateway announced a week ago that it would stay open but reduce hours. However, since that announcement, many of the mall's tenants, including American Eagle, Bath & Body Works, Buckle, H&M and Victoria's Secret, have closed as the coronavirus outbreak has grown.

Gateway said in the news release that its management team will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with local health officials.

"Thank you for your understanding as we move through these unprecedented times together," the mall said in its news release. "We will continue to support our neighborhoods and communities and look forward to welcoming everyone back to the center."

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News