Gateway Mall has announced the opening of two new stores.
Triple Blessed Boutique, a women's and children's clothing store based in Broken Bow, opened a location in the mall on Friday. It is next to Victoria's Secret, near the mall's center court.
The other store, which also opened on Friday, is Lincoln Formal Rental. The retail store offers formal gowns for rent. It is owned by Lori Black, who started the business out of her home just a few months ago.
Lincoln Formal Rental is located next to Qdoba, in the former Nomad Wax Co. space.