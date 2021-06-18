Gateway adding several Lincoln-based tenants to its mix

Gateway Mall's latest crop of new tenants has a decidedly local flavor.

General Manager Chad Becwar said a couple of local tenants opened recently and two more will be coming soon.

Lincoln Floral Market opened in May in a space near the mall's main entrance, next door to Qdoba Mexican Eats.

The business bills itself as a "new kind of flower shop," and specializes not only in fresh floral arrangements but also sells garden and houseplants and offers floral design classes and do-it-yourself kits.

Another new tenant is Peace Love & Sushi, which has opened in the mall's food court. Becwar said it specializes in fresh artisan sushi.

Two other tenants that will be opening soon are owned by the same Lincoln man.

Toys From the Past will open its third location in the space formerly occupied by Christopher and Banks sometime late next month. The shop owned by Lincoln businessman Mike Bretta buys and sells new and used toys and collectibles.

Bretta opened his first store in the Indian Village shopping center at 13th and High streets in 2013 and opened a second one in August at 70th and Van Dorn streets.