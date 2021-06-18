Gateway adding several Lincoln-based tenants to its mix

Gateway Mall's latest crop of new tenants has a decidedly local flavor.
General Manager Chad Becwar said a couple of local tenants opened recently and two more will be coming soon.
Lincoln Floral Market opened in May in a space near the mall's main entrance, next door to Qdoba Mexican Eats.
The business bills itself as a "new kind of flower shop," and specializes not only in fresh floral arrangements but also sells garden and houseplants and offers floral design classes and do-it-yourself kits.
Another new tenant is Peace Love & Sushi, which has opened in the mall's food court. Becwar said it specializes in fresh artisan sushi.
Two other tenants that will be opening soon are owned by the same Lincoln man.
Toys From the Past will open its third location in the space formerly occupied by Christopher and Banks sometime late next month. The shop owned by Lincoln businessman Mike Bretta buys and sells new and used toys and collectibles.
Bretta opened his first store in the Indian Village shopping center at 13th and High streets in 2013 and opened a second one in August at 70th and Van Dorn streets.
Bretta also will be opening his third Scoops ice cream location at the mall in the former Teavana space in early August.
Scoops, which also has locations at 70th and Van Dorn and 70th and Vine streets, serves Ashby's premium ice creams, Snowflakes shaved ice, Dole pineapple whip, homemade edible cookie dough and fudge.
Bretta, who chose to expand both of his businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, said he decided to give the mall a shot and "see how it goes."
"I've never been known not to take risks," he said.
The biggest chains in Lincoln
Subway: 29 Lincoln locations
Scooter's: 19 Lincoln locations
U-Stop: 19 Lincoln locations
Casey's: 19 Lincoln locations
Amigos: 15 Lincoln locations
Runza: 14 locations in Lincoln
Walgreens: 13 locations in Lincoln
McDonald's: 13 Lincoln locations
Valentino's: 12 Lincoln locations
Jimmy John's: 8 Lincoln locations
Cost Cutters: 9 Lincoln locations
CVS: 9 Lincoln locations
Burger King: 9 Lincoln locations
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.