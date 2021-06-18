 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gateway adding several Lincoln-based tenants to its mix
0 Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Gateway adding several Lincoln-based tenants to its mix

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
lincoln floral market

Lincoln Floral Market is one of several tenants that either has opened or will open soon.

 Lincoln Floral Market Facebook page

Gateway Mall's latest crop of new tenants has a decidedly local flavor.

General Manager Chad Becwar said a couple of local tenants opened recently and two more will be coming soon.

Lincoln Floral Market opened in May in a space near the mall's main entrance, next door to Qdoba Mexican Eats.

The business bills itself as a "new kind of flower shop," and specializes not only in fresh floral arrangements but also sells garden and houseplants and offers floral design classes and do-it-yourself kits.

Another new tenant is Peace Love & Sushi, which has opened in the mall's food court. Becwar said it specializes in fresh artisan sushi.

Two other tenants that will be opening soon are owned by the same Lincoln man.

Toys From the Past will open its third location in the space formerly occupied by Christopher and Banks sometime late next month. The shop owned by Lincoln businessman Mike Bretta buys and sells new and used toys and collectibles.

SouthPointe Pavilions adding new tenants

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bretta opened his first store in the Indian Village shopping center at 13th and High streets in 2013 and opened a second one in August at 70th and Van Dorn streets.

Bretta also will be opening his third Scoops ice cream location at the mall in the former Teavana space in early August.

Biz Buzz: The scoop on another Scoops

Scoops, which also has locations at 70th and Van Dorn and 70th and Vine streets, serves Ashby's premium ice creams, Snowflakes shaved ice, Dole pineapple whip, homemade edible cookie dough and fudge.

Bretta, who chose to expand both of his businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, said he decided to give the mall a shot and "see how it goes."

"I've never been known not to take risks," he said.

Toy sales spike during pandemic, benefiting Lincoln stores
Toys From the Past opens second Lincoln location

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 21: What child tax credits mean for your family

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News