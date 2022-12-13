Gas prices drop below $3 a gallon at some Lincoln stations

You can now find gas for under $3 a gallon at some Lincoln stations.
According to online price comparison site GasBuddy, three Lincoln stations were selling regular unleaded gas for $2.99 a gallon or less as of Tuesday morning.
However, the city is lagging the rest of the state when it comes to overall prices.
According to AAA, Lincoln's average price as of Tuesday morning was just under $3.25 a gallon. While that's down 5 cents from Monday and more than 30 cents from a month ago, it's about a quarter higher than the state average of $3 and the highest among the seven Nebraska cities AAA tracks.
Average gas prices are already below $3 a gallon in Omaha, Grand Island and Norfolk, which has by far the lowest average in the state at $2.67 a gallon.
Lincoln is also the only one of those markets where the current average price is higher than at the same time last year.
It's not clear why prices are so out of whack. While Lincoln often has prices higher than other cities in the state, the gap is not usually quite so large.
For example, Lincoln prices are typically about 10 to 15 cents higher than Omaha's, but on Tuesday, the gap was more than 30 cents.
AAA Nebraska spokesman Brian Ortner said one factor that could account for the larger spread is the rate at which prices have fallen, with the state average price dropping more than 50 cents in the past month.
"Sometimes it's just a lag between different stations," Ortner said.
Overall, prices are falling across the U.S. due to a drop in oil prices and a seasonal drop in demand, AAA said.
The drop in gas prices is welcome news for drivers, who are spending a lot less at the pump.
"The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a Monday blog post on the company's website.
In Lincoln, people are likely saving even more, as Tuesday's average price is $1.55 a gallon lower than the all-time record price of $4.80 set on June 15.
Both GasBuddy and AAA are predicting that prices will continue to decline and more state averages will drop below $3 a gallon in the coming weeks.
7 gas-saving tips that actually work
Get junk out of the trunk
Car engineers spend a lot of time engineering pounds, ounces and grams out of today’s cars. Don’t undo their efforts (and the gas savings they represent) by leaving anything unnecessary in the luggage compartment. Golf clubs are a common violator, but so is random dead weight like those items slated to go to the second-hand store one of these days. Or, dear lord, a case of individual water bottles for after-workout hydration.
Every time you accelerate, you’re using gas to get that stuff up to speed with you. How much more? This depends on your car, but the EPA estimates a 1% reduction per 100 pounds. On a per-gallon cost basis, that’s about $0.03, using the EPA baseline figures. Get your stuff in order and you’ll save money, too.
Get the rack off the roof
When they’re not worrying about the weight of their designs, auto engineers fuss over aerodynamics. Improvements to how your car cuts through the air bear fruit most at high speeds — highway miles. The most common way drivers hurt their aerodynamics, and thus mileage, is by putting items on the roof.
Do you have activities that mandate a lot of equipment? Consider whether you could use a hitch-mounted rack or box instead. Tucked in the slipstream of your car, these have a much smaller mileage penalty. And, finally, if your vehicle came with a factory roof rack that you never use, see if you can remove the crossbars. You’ll save a few pounds this way, too.
Combine your trips
Being told to group your errands sounds a bit like a nag, much like the admonition not to use the trunk as a storage locker. Still, we will repeat the reasons why planning ahead can save gas:
If grouping trips means fewer miles driven, well, that’s obvious.
But even if you have to go in multiple directions, all non-electric cars use more fuel when the engine is cold. So the fewer times you to bring the engine up to temperature, the better. Cold starts aren’t good for your car (or the environment, for that matter).
Shut that puppy off
Americans continue to wildly overestimate how much fuel it takes to start an engine versus to keep it running. The reality is, once you’re stopped, your car is wasting fuel after about 7-10 seconds of idling. That’s why newer cars have a feature that shuts the engine off during stops when the brake is applied. The car’s still on, but the engine isn’t. Push the accelerator pedal and the engine snaps back on — off you go. Some people find this maddening, but the gas savings is real. If you want to maximize mileage, don’t disable the auto on-off feature.
Check apps and join clubs
Finding the cheapest fuel was once sport for me. But phone apps like GasBuddy, Gas Guru and Fuelzee make it almost too easy to find the best gas deals. Since you can use them to screen for brands, you can also make sure you’re getting good quality fuel, which, in the long run, matters to the health of your car.
Joining a membership club like Costco or Sam’s Club could also pay off. Figuring how quickly you’ll recoup your membership cost with the per-gallon savings on their discounted fuel is pretty easy math.
Don’t rely on the tire light
All cars built since 2007 have tire-pressure monitoring systems. The hitch is this: The system might not alert you until a tire is 25% lower than the recommended pressure. And if you wait for that, you’re wasting money, as underinflated tires reduce your gas mileage by roughly 0.2% per pound that they’re low. That might not sound like much, but try this math: If your recommended inflation pressure is 40 psi, and you’re 25% low on air, that’s a 2% hit to your gas mileage. Plus, underinflated tires wear more quickly and unevenly, reducing your tire life.
Drive slowly wisely
No list of gas-saving tips would be complete without the admonition to slow down. There’s no getting around the fact that lower speeds require less fuel, most because aerodynamic resistance increases with the square of speed.
That’s the lecture. But driving to save fuel doesn’t have to be a dull crawl in the slow lane. Try thinking of it this way: brakes turn your money into heat, so can you avoid using them?
This isn’t meant to encourage dangerous behavior like not stopping for stop signs or the like. Rather, anticipate, anticipate, anticipate. Look down the road farther, and coast down when you know that traffic signal’s going to change to red. While hybrid and electric vehicles are best equipped to take advantage of this style (through regenerative braking), many conventional gas cars now engage power-sapping accessories like the alternator during coast-down to maximize fuel efficiency.
As for accelerating, if you know you’re going to be holding a higher speed for a while, like when you’re merging onto a highway, go ahead and shove the gas as hard as you need. Not only is slow acceleration in this situation potentially dangerous, it doesn’t actually save fuel.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.