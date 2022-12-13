 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gas prices drop below $3 a gallon at some Lincoln stations

Ahead of forecasted blizzard conditions in the Northern Plains, officials are urging drivers to have emergency preparedness kits ready in case they find themselves stranded for an extended period of time.

You can now find gas for under $3 a gallon at some Lincoln stations.

According to online price comparison site GasBuddy, three Lincoln stations were selling regular unleaded gas for $2.99 a gallon or less as of Tuesday morning.

However, the city is lagging the rest of the state when it comes to overall prices.

According to AAA, Lincoln's average price as of Tuesday morning was just under $3.25 a gallon. While that's down 5 cents from Monday and more than 30 cents from a month ago, it's about a quarter higher than the state average of $3 and the highest among the seven Nebraska cities AAA tracks.

Average gas prices are already below $3 a gallon in Omaha, Grand Island and Norfolk, which has by far the lowest average in the state at $2.67 a gallon.

Lincoln is also the only one of those markets where the current average price is higher than at the same time last year.

It's not clear why prices are so out of whack. While Lincoln often has prices higher than other cities in the state, the gap is not usually quite so large.

For example, Lincoln prices are typically about 10 to 15 cents higher than Omaha's, but on Tuesday, the gap was more than 30 cents.

AAA Nebraska spokesman Brian Ortner said one factor that could account for the larger spread is the rate at which prices have fallen, with the state average price dropping more than 50 cents in the past month.

"Sometimes it's just a lag between different stations," Ortner said.

Overall, prices are falling across the U.S. due to a drop in oil prices and a seasonal drop in demand, AAA said.

The drop in gas prices is welcome news for drivers, who are spending a lot less at the pump.

"The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a Monday blog post on the company's website.

In Lincoln, people are likely saving even more, as Tuesday's average price is $1.55 a gallon lower than the all-time record price of $4.80 set on June 15.

Both GasBuddy and AAA are predicting that prices will continue to decline and more state averages will drop below $3 a gallon in the coming weeks.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

