Gas prices are falling, thanks to social distancing

Gas prices are falling sharply as Americans heed the advice of officials and implement social distancing, reports AAA.

On Tuesday, 13 states had averages of $2 or less per gallon for unleaded gasoline.

Those states included Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas and Michigan. Iowa is close behind with the state average at $2.02 a gallon.

Pump prices in Nebraska have fallen 14 cents during the past week alone with the state average at $2.14 a gallon. Many motorists in the Omaha metro area are paying less than $2 a gallon. The average fuel price for both Douglas and Sarpy counties is $2.02 a gallon.

Prices in Lincoln have fallen only 7 cents in the past week, however, and averaged $2.30 a gallon.

With schools closed, large events canceled and increasing numbers of people working from home, vehicles are being driven less. The result is an oversupply of gas at a time when demand, along with prices, are usually on the upswing, according to AAA.

AAA expects gas prices to continue to fall, with a high likelihood of the national average dropping below $2 before the end of March.

Oil prices are also taking a beating, with crude oil trading at $26 a barrel, down 54% from a year ago. A decrease in economic activity, coupled with an ongoing oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, is flooding the global market with cheap crude oil. Oil prices are down nearly 55% compared to a year ago.

