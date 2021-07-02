 Skip to main content
Gas price average hits $3 a gallon in Lincoln for first time since 2014
Gas price average hits $3 a gallon in Lincoln for first time since 2014

Gas Price, 7.2

Ernie's Service at 40th and A streets is one of a number of Lincoln gas stations selling gas for more than $3 a gallon.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Jun.29 -- From oil to steel, raw material prices are surging. As the world economy recovers, how much further does the boom have to run? Bloomberg's Julian Lee reports.

Lincoln gas prices have hit a level the city's drivers haven't seen in nearly seven years.

The average price of regular unleaded at local gas stations hit $3 Friday for the first time since November 2014, according to AAA.

The price is about 87 cents higher than it was a year ago, although it's only 7 cents higher than it was a month ago.

Lincoln gas prices drop but still high in comparison to rest of Nebraska

Lincoln's price is slightly higher than the state average of $2.96 a gallon, but it's lower than the national average, which stands at nearly $3.13 a gallon.

GasBuddy, a gas comparison website, lists the average Lincoln price a bit higher, at about $3.06 a gallon. Costco and Sam's Club had the lowest-priced gas in Lincoln as of Friday morning at $2.78 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Higher demand for gas as the country emerges from the pandemic is one factor that has driven prices higher, experts say, although demand fell slightly last week while the supply of gasoline increased.

Watch now: Lincoln Airport celebrates return of Delta, hopes it's a sign of things to come

That would normally lead to a drop in prices, AAA said, but another factor pushing gas prices higher is the price of crude oil, which has risen sharply since last year. It's trading around $75 a barrel, nearly double what it was last year at this time and about four to five times higher than it was in April 2020.

Though gasoline demand declined last week, it's on the rise this week.

Patrick De Haan, an analyst with GasBuddy, said gas demand Thursday was nearly 9% higher than a week ago and 8.5% higher than the average of the past four Thursdays.

"This week is easily on pace to be the highest since summer 2019, and could reach/exceed Independence Day 2019 figures," De Haan said in a Tweet.

AAA forecast that 43.6 million Americans will take a road trip this weekend, the most ever for a Fourth of July holiday.

Will high gas prices, low temperatures dampen Lincoln's Memorial Day spirit?
City of Lincoln looking at cost-saving plan for 14th and Old Cheney intersection improvements

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

