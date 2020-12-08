Gary Michaels moving to smaller space in Village Gardens

The coronavirus pandemic is causing a longtime Lincoln business to move to a smaller location.

Gary Michaels Clothiers announced Tuesday that it will be relocating to a spot in the Village Gardens development at 56th Street and Pine Lake Road in February.

The upscale men's clothing store has been at its current location in Williamsburg Village, near 40th Street and Old Cheney Road, for more than 25 years, but owner Gary Novotny said he had to make the "very difficult decision" to move to a smaller space.

Williamsburg "is a fabulous development, but the retail landscape has changed considerably since COVID-19 arrived in March," Novotny said in a news release.

He said men's retail sales have fallen about 40-50% this year and more and more business is moving online.

"A smaller footprint and becoming more specialized is now the new norm for any future store continuation," Novotny said.

He said the new space will be about half the size of is current one, but the amount of retail floor space will only drop from about 2,000 square feet to 1,400 square feet. That's because the new store will not have any office space or extra storage space.