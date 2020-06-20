Fun centers reopen across Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just in time for the first official day of summer, fun centers across Lincoln reopened after months of closures because of COVID-19.

About 30 adults and children attended the reopening of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Saturday. The center is equipped with thermal cameras for temperature checks and capacity is limited to 25%.

The trampoline park spent the days leading up to the reopening training employees on health precautions and hosting special events where essential workers were allowed to play for free, manager John Becker said.

“As a community, there are some people that are hesitant and some that are not,” Becker said. “If you are not comfortable, I respect that, but we are happy to welcome kids back.”

Champions Fun Center opened Thursday with limited attractions. Go-karts, four-story free fall, mini-golf and bowling are open, and more activities will open as restrictions are lifted.

Adventure Golf Center was able to welcome guests in mid-May, two months later than its typical opening, because the course and batting cages are outdoors. Dads can golf for free Sunday for Father’s Day.