{{featured_button_text}}
ups cng

Fuel tanks for UPS vehicles using compressed natural gas will be made in Lincoln.

 UPS, courtesy photo

UPS on Wedesday announced plans to spend $450 million to add 6,000 vehicles powered by compressed natural gas, and parts of the CNG fuel systems will be made in Lincoln.

Agility Fuel Systems, which is a subsidiary company of Hexagon Composites, will manufacture the CNG fuel systems for UPS heavy-duty gas trucks, terminal tractors and its medium-duty walk-in vans.

The three-year contract has a total value to Agility of between $65 million and $95 million.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The fuel tanks for the CNG systems will be manufactured in Lincoln, where Hexagon and Agility share a manufacturing facility in the LNK Enterprise Park.

Chet Dawes, senior vice president with Agility who is based in Lincoln, said the facility is currently expanding, in part to accommodate the new business from the UPS contract.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments