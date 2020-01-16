From Nebraska Gift Shop to double in size in Haymarket

Another addition to the gift shop will be three areas that will be rented out to other businesses to showcase Nebraska-made products.

Ballard said each business will lease about 100-200 square feet of floor area dedicated to their products.

He said he and his wife are already in discussions with three potential tenants, one of which is from outside Lincoln.

"It gives us another opportunity to showcase some Nebraska folks," he said.

The expansion will more than double the existing space of the store to about 10,000 square feet, making the Ballards one of the largest downtown retailers.

Ballard said that changes being made during the buildout, such as taking down the wall separating the spaces, will open up more room so that everything can fit without any reduction in space for the gift shop.

Plans are for the Haymarket Mercantile shop to be open by mid-March, although the other changes could take a bit longer, he said.

Russ Bayer, who owns the building and is redeveloping the second floor into six condo units, said his goal with the redevelopment was to keep the building as multi-use as possible, and the Ballards' plan does that.