From Nebraska Gift Shop expansion complete

From Nebraska Gift Shop has completed its expansion project.

The store's owners, Jim and Barb Ballard, said Thursday they have planned a ribbon-cutting for the expanded store at 4 p.m. on July 24, with grand opening ceremonies taking place July 24-26.

The store at Eighth and Q streets added Haymarket Mercantile and Curveball Cider House, doubling in size to more than 10,000 square feet.

The Haymarket Mercantile is a shop within a shop offering gifts and housewares. It also includes Lincoln’s first year-round Christmas market, a defined space that offers Christmas décor, ornaments, gifts and more. The Curveball Cider House features a variety of ciders produced by James Arthur Vineyards, which the Ballards also own. Ciders are available for tasting, by the glass or six-pack cans.

From Nebraska Gift Shop, Haymarket Mercantile and Curveball Cider House hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

