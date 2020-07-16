You are the owner of this article.
From Nebraska Gift Shop expansion complete
From Nebraska Gift Shop expansion complete

From Nebraska Gift Shop

James Arthur Vineyards co-owner Barb Ballard pours wine in the tasting room in the From Nebraska Gift Shop in The Haymarket in February 2018. Ballard and her husband, Jim, announced Thursday that their expansion of the store is now complete.

 Journal Star file photo

From Nebraska Gift Shop has completed its expansion project.

The store's owners, Jim and Barb Ballard, said Thursday they have planned a ribbon-cutting for the expanded store at 4 p.m. on July 24, with grand opening ceremonies taking place July 24-26.

The store at Eighth and Q streets added Haymarket Mercantile and Curveball Cider House, doubling in size to more than 10,000 square feet.

The Haymarket Mercantile is a shop within a shop offering gifts and housewares. It also includes Lincoln’s first year-round Christmas market, a defined space that offers Christmas décor, ornaments, gifts and more. The Curveball Cider House features a variety of ciders produced by James Arthur Vineyards, which the Ballards also own. Ciders are available for tasting, by the glass or six-pack cans.

From Nebraska Gift Shop, Haymarket Mercantile and Curveball Cider House hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

